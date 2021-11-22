ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Respiratory virus reprograms airway epithelial cells

By Northwestern University
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfection with respiratory syncytial virus during infancy results in metabolic reprogramming of epithelial cells lining the airway, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Viruses. This mechanism may explain why childhood infections from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are associated with dramatically higher rates of asthma and...

medicalxpress.com

