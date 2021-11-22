Finding Christmas Magic Across The Best Southwest

Christmas magic will be in abundant supply this weekend at the Enchanted Forest in Roosevelt. This year’s charity event will benefit the Duchesne County Sub For Santa effort for the holidays. “The Enchanted Forest is the perfect time for the community to come together with great nonprofits, generous individuals and businesses, and talented designers to showcase some of the Basin’s finest,” shares Duchesne County Commissioner Irene Hansen. “In an effort to encourage donations to great nonprofits, the Roosevelt Rotary Club, the Duchesne County Chamber of Commerce, the Roosevelt Business Alliance, and the Duchesne County Travel and Tourism Office all partner to bring a memorable event and activities to the community.” Bring your family and friends on November 19th or 20th to the Crossroads Senior Center to experience the Enchanted Forest for yourself.
