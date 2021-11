Ron Snyder and his wife, Tammy, were at their home in Lakewood, N.Y., on Sunday night, watching the Chiefs-Raiders game on NBC, when Nick Sirianni plucked Snyder’s name out of his memory and held him up as an example of all that is admirable in an athlete. DeVonta Smith had just caught two touchdown passes in the Eagles’ 30-13 victory over the Broncos in Denver, and across 1,500 miles and more than 35 years, Sirianni found what he considered a perfect comparison to Smith in a 55-year-old, goateed service adviser at a Ford dealership.

