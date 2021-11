France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has said that he is willing to work with the UK on illegal immigration across the English Channel, but emphasised that talks needed to be serious.At a meeting of European officials on Sunday, he said: “Britain left Europe but not the world. We need to work seriously on these questions, without being held hostage by domestic British politics.”Britain was excluded from the meeting, amid a diplomatic row between the two countries. Following the deaths of 27 migrants who attempted to cross the Channel last week, Boris Johnson shared a letter addressed to Emmanuel Macron...

IMMIGRATION ・ 56 MINUTES AGO