ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

2 Key Ways BJ's Wholesale Club Is Building a Winning Strategy

By Rhian Hunt
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Membership is up, and member quality improving, even as the “great reopening” rolls on.
  • BJ’s digital sales are growing fast, and individual purchases are larger than in-store baskets.
  • The warehouse club just partnered with DoorDash for new delivery options.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) dazzled investors on Nov. 18 with a hearty revenue and earnings beat, and its stock climbed nearly 20% following the report. A rival to Costco in the warehouse club space, BJ's has seen a steady rise over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 index in the process.

However, being able to maintain its growth in the future is what's most important to investors or potential investors. Here are a few strategic initiatives the retailer is pursuing that bode well for its future.

1. Broad-based growth still looks dynamic

Warehouse clubs boomed in 2020 as COVID-19 gripped the U.S., with shoppers turning to these retailers to stockpile supplies and reduce their exposure to the virus. Fresh and frozen foods, consumable goods, and health products topped the lists of most popular products.

Walmart's warehouse club chain, Sam's Club, saw same-store sales surge 13.9% in the fiscal 2022 third-quarter as e-commerce jumped 32%. In the nine weeks ended Oct. 31, Costco's e-commerce revenue also increased 12.1%, and comparable sales were up 10.4%. BJ's Wholesale saw 44% and 5.7% gains in those respective categories in its fiscal third quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ1cb_0d3nlBvv00
Image source: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

With the "great reopening" currently underway as COVID-19 fears ebb and government restrictions on retail disappear, decelerating growth for this sector is expected. However, BJ's CEO Robert Eddy noted during the latest earnings call that membership grew 3% year over year and 15% on a two-year basis. The quality of BJ's memberships is also improving with "higher-tier" customers now making up 34% of the total, up 400 basis point year over year.

BJ's ability to keep growing its membership, improve their quality, and generate a high number of renewals, even as tailwinds from the pandemic wane, shows it is successfully connecting with shoppers. Its work to streamline 40% of SKUs in key categories has made shopping easier with less cluttered shelves, and the launch of additional private-label brands has also contributed to the recent success.

2. Digital and delivery are strong -- and getting stronger

Though brick-and-mortar demand is there, BJ's Wholesale is still seeing the digital channel shine. "Digitally enabled" sales in the fiscal third quarter were up 244% on a two-year basis. Eddy noted that online shoppers spend more and buy more frequently than members who only shop in-store, so expansion of this channel is more important to growth than the headline numbers would indicate.

The retailer also inked a deal with food delivery company DoorDash, a company which has itself been generating explosive growth despite the "great reopening." DoorDash is expanding aggressively beyond restaurants to provide local same-day delivery to a wide assortment of retailers, including Ulta Beauty, Bed Bath & Beyond, and now BJ's.

The DoorDash deal involves a special online marketplace, which will launch to the public in Jan. 2022, with deliveries starting in the first quarter. Eddy described it as "the first step toward a new model where our team members will pick all bjs.com orders, and a stable of transportation partners make the deliveries." This delivery initiative could be key to driving even stronger, more durable digital order growth.

What this all means for BJ's future

While the stock market delivered flashy one-day gains on the earnings news, it's the strategic initiatives revealed in the earnings call that are likely to cement those gains long-term. Improvements to its product mix, the launch of private-label brands, growing digital offerings, and membership retention and growth reassure investors that this retailer can continue flourishing beyond the pandemic.

BJ's Wholesale Club appears to have a strategy capable of generating plenty of momentum going forward, and that's why it's a bullish pick among retail stocks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

BJ's Wholesale Club Earnings: Accelerating Growth

Market share gains are boosting the top line. BJ's Wholesale is spending more cash on the business. The short-term outlook is bright. There's no end in sight yet for BJ's Wholesale Club's (NYSE:BJ) growth spike. In an earnings report on Thursday, the warehouse retailer announced accelerating expansion trends that kept it near the top of a competitive industry niche.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Rallied 16% at the Open Today

BJ's beat analyst expectations, leading to a nice price gain. But there's more good news than that to digest today. Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), a membership-based retailer, rose just over 16% in the first half hour of trading on Nov. 18. The big news was the company's premarket third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement. Investors clearly liked what they saw.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is the Best Buy Crash an Overreaction to the Retail "Crime Wave"?

The stock market sold off Best Buy’s shares after its Q3 earnings report. A rash of brazen shoplifting incidents appear to have spooked investors. The company still gained significantly on a two-year comparison with 2019. Electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) got slammed in the stock market after release of its...
RETAIL
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Warehouse Club#Restaurants#Food Delivery#Sam S Club
mycbs4.com

As gas prices rise, overall sales in Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Walmart increase

As the holiday season officially kicks off this week, gas prices are skyrocketing in fact according to a report released Monday by AAA, gas prices will be at the highest point in the past 8 years. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas here in Florida is $3. 36 cents. the highest average since September of 2014. It's still lower than the national gas price average, which jumped to $3.41 a gallon last week, according to AAA, that's 61% higher than the average at the same time last year.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Value Stock BJ’s Wholesale Club Rockets Higher

After several years of robust growth, the pandemic tailwinds, and many articles from us the market has finally caught on to the fact BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is a buy. Not only is it well-positioned within the big-box membership club industry but it is also a value compared to its peers.
MARKETS
progressivegrocer.com

BJ's Wholesale Grows Grocery Sales in Q3

BJ’s Wholesale Club grew sales, revenue, profit, membership size, own brands penetration and its digital business during a blockbuster quarter during which the company also teamed up with DoorDash. For the third quarter ended Oct. 30, BJ's reported an adjusted 91 cents in earnings per share and $4.26 billion in...
ECONOMY
Worcester Business Journal

BJ’s Wholesale quarterly profits rise to $127M, as stock soars

Westborough bulk retailer BJ’s Wholesale Club reported a profit of $126.7 million for the company’s third quarter in a Thursday announcement. This new figure demonstrates a 3% growth when compared to last year’s profits of $122.7 million. In trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, BJ's stock price...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
murfreesboro.com

Major Wholesale Club Submits Plans to Expand to La Vergne

A major wholesale club is looking to expand into the south with its first Tennessee store in La Vergne. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., commonly referred as BJ’s, is a membership-only warehouse club chain based in Westborough, MA that is a major competitor of other wholesale clubs such as Costco and Sam’s.
LA VERGNE, TN
Benzinga

Big Drop in Black Friday Retails Store Traffic Compared To 2019 As Many Shoppers Opt To Go Online

Preliminary data shows a drop of 28.3% in foot traffic at U.S. retails stores on Black Friday as compared to 2019 levels. What happened: Sensormatic Solutions found that the drop was even bigger for Thanksgiving Day, visits to brick-and-mortar stores plummeted by 90.4% compared to 2019. Retailers including Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) chose to remain closed on the holiday.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

Theses Are The Only 26 Sears Stories Left In America

Sears was founded in 1892. At that time it was known as Sears, Roebuck which included the names of its two founders. One of its earliest successes was in the mail order catalog business. However, over time it built so many stores that it was the largest retailer in America in the late 1980s. Sears […]
RETAIL
ZDNet

BJ's Wholesale best Black Friday 2021 deals

BJ's Wholesale Club is best known as an East Coast chain of warehouse locations, and like rivals Costco and Sam's Club, it sells a wide variety of products, not just massive boxes of cereal and giant packs of paper towels. So when it participates in Black Friday sales, it's offering discounts on HDTVs and laptops like other retailers are, If you're a member and you're shopping for deals at a BJ's Wholesale Club location this Black Friday, here are a number of discounts that may get to you to steer away from the dry goods aisles. .
SHOPPING
WWD

Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track for Holiday

Click here to read the full article. While far from the frenzied rush of pre-COVID-19 years, Black Friday shopping crowds were still big enough to sustain expectations for healthy holiday sales gains in the high single digits. At Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan, there was a line outside the store before it opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, “The first two hours were great. It started out strong, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it ends up strong,” said Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette, in an interview at 9 a.m. Friday.More from WWDEtro Pre-Fall 2022Black Friday Shopping 2021Virgil...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

2 Market Overreactions I Bought Last Week

This Fool initiated a position in Dick's Sporting Goods, a sporting gear retailer growing faster than its single-digit P/E ratio. He also added to his Genius Sports position. The stock has fallen 61% since peaking in May. Both stocks moved lower after reported quarterly results last week. The numbers weren't...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where BJ's Restaurants Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
LIFESTYLE
KMOV

Costco, Walmart and BJ's secret weapon: Cheap gas prices

(CNN) -- Gas prices are skyrocketing, and Americans want to save at the pump. That plays right into the hands of Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. The national gas price average jumped to $3.41 a gallon Friday, according to AAA, 61% higher than the average at the same time last year. The Biden administration has called for an investigation into whether oil and gas companies acted illegally to push up prices.
TRAFFIC
Supermarket News

BJ’s nets sales double-double in third quarter

BJ’s Wholesale Club saw both net and comparable sales climb by double digits in its fiscal 2021 third quarter, adding to double-digit sales gains from elevated consumer demand a year ago. In reporting quarterly results on Thursday, Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s also announced a same-day delivery partnership with last-mile specialist DoorDash.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy