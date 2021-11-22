ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ASIA FUTURIST: A Diverse Techno Compilation for Charity #MusicMonday

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music of the future from Southeast Asia. An amazing compilation for a great cause. Here’s more from CDM:. …this thing is crisp, trippy, and hard straight out of the gate...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

adafruit.com

Music and Sounds on the Theme of Phase Transitions in Water #MusicMonday

On Saturn’s moon of Titan there are lakes of liquid methane. That sounds very strange. But imagine trying to explain to a Tiantite lounging on a methane beach that on our home planet of Earth we have oceans of a liquid Hydrogen/Oxygen composite. That composite is lighter as a solid than a liquid, expands when it’s cold, is harsh enough to dissolve most molecules, and also comprises most of the mass in our bodies. Water is strange. And water is life. And water has a lot of phase transitions which are the subject of this lovely mix by Robert Lippok:
MUSIC
djmag.com

Compilation of the Month: SHERELLE ‘fabric presents SHERELLE’

Some artists tone it down a bit for mix compilations. The knowledge that their set will be subject to repeated home-or headphone-listening leads to more contemplative track choices — an ambient introduction, perhaps, or a jazzy interlude. Others opt to fully recreate the in-club experience, in all its blurry, sweaty abandon. Both routes are valid, but it’s a relief that London jungle-footworker SHERELLE decided to take the latter with her ‘fabric presents’.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Vintage 80s Electronic Music Documentary #MusicMonday

In the 70s and 80s electronic musical tools that had had previously been wildly experimental became very mainstream. Now electronic music is as pervasive as every other electronic thing — which is to say, it is like water to a fish. Almost all music is electronic. Less of the pop music we experience had its origins in the physical world. But all of that was once a curiosity. Here’s more from a vintage 1980’s documentary via Fran Blanche:
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

House and Techno Rocked My World | Seismic Dance Event 4.0

Last weekend I attended Seismic Dance Event 4.0, indulging in a long overdue wish of mine: going to a three-day festival dedicated exclusively to house and techno music. As an outsider to this specific community of electronic dance music, I’m aware the term “raving” has evolved from underground origins of warehouse shows and is now liberally applied by newcomers to even commercialized subgenres of EDM. But for all intents and purposes, I’ve wanted to step outside my comfort zone into a truer modern rave experience like what Seismic offers for a long time.
THEATER & DANCE
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Music
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

