The day before Tennessee closed its regular season with a 45-21 win against Vanderbilt, Tiyon Evans, the team's leading rusher (at least at the time) entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Vols had become accustomed to playing without the junior college transfer as he'd gotten eight carries in two games since hurting his ankle in the win against South Carolina in October. Evans entering the portal to assess his options was still fresh after Saturday's win, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and running back Jabari Small both were asked about it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO