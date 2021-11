Over three-year period, 4-6% of all monthly listings nationwide were offered directly by owners. SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 -- A recent report released by Zillow highlights trends in homes listed as "For Sale By Owner" (FSBO), which are advertised and sold directly by owners without enlisting the services of an agent. Over the past three years, FSBOs have made up 4-6% of all home listings nationally, which translated to roughly 63,000 homes for sale during September 2021. The research also found that FSBOs are most common in rural areas and tend to be more affordable.

