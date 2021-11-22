ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market 2021 | CAGR Value Reflects Growth Ratio – Dell EMC Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company

By Christopher Rich
 7 days ago

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Video Surveillance Storage Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Video Surveillance Storage industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused...

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

Weibo Corporation , a leading social media platform in China, announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) and Sina Corporation (the “Selling Shareholder”) is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the “Sale Shares,” and together with New Shares, the “Offer Shares”). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the “International Offering”), and listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9898.”
Global Air Purification Sterilizers Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Panasonic, Honeywell, Philips and Sharp

Global Air Purification Sterilizers Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Air Purification Sterilizers Market Research Report analyse recent Air Purification Sterilizers market trends, development prospects, market profit and Air Purification Sterilizers market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Air Purification Sterilizers market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Air Purification Sterilizers report. Global Air Purification Sterilizers Market report offers the information related to fundamental Air Purification Sterilizers synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Air Purification Sterilizers industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Air Purification Sterilizers industry together with present one and Air Purification Sterilizers market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global SPA and Pool Pump Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Inc., Hayward Industries, Fluidra, Guangdong Lingxiao Pump Industry and Pentair plc.

Global SPA and Pool Pump Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global SPA and Pool Pump Market Research Report analyse recent SPA and Pool Pump market trends, development prospects, market profit and SPA and Pool Pump market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global SPA and Pool Pump market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in SPA and Pool Pump report. Global SPA and Pool Pump Market report offers the information related to fundamental SPA and Pool Pump synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, SPA and Pool Pump industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with SPA and Pool Pump industry together with present one and SPA and Pool Pump market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global PVC Processing Aids Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Donglin, Shandong Rike, Kaneka and Dow

Global PVC Processing Aids Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global PVC Processing Aids Market Research Report analyse recent PVC Processing Aids market trends, development prospects, market profit and PVC Processing Aids market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global PVC Processing Aids market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in PVC Processing Aids report. Global PVC Processing Aids Market report offers the information related to fundamental PVC Processing Aids synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, PVC Processing Aids industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with PVC Processing Aids industry together with present one and PVC Processing Aids market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Berry Harvester Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Oxbo International Corporation, Littau Harvester, Weremczuk and JAGODA JPS

Global Berry Harvester Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Berry Harvester Market Research Report analyse recent Berry Harvester market trends, development prospects, market profit and Berry Harvester market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Berry Harvester market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Berry Harvester report. Global Berry Harvester Market report offers the information related to fundamental Berry Harvester synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Berry Harvester industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Berry Harvester industry together with present one and Berry Harvester market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Gum Konjac-GM Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Won Long Konjac, Konson Konjac, Productos Aditivos SA and Shanghai Brilliant Gum (BLG)

Global Gum Konjac-GM Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Gum Konjac-GM Market Research Report analyse recent Gum Konjac-GM market trends, development prospects, market profit and Gum Konjac-GM market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Gum Konjac-GM market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Gum Konjac-GM report. Global Gum Konjac-GM Market report offers the information related to fundamental Gum Konjac-GM synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Gum Konjac-GM industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Gum Konjac-GM industry together with present one and Gum Konjac-GM market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Residential Water Pumps Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Zoeller, Pentair, Franklin Electric and Xylem

Global Residential Water Pumps Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Residential Water Pumps Market Research Report analyse recent Residential Water Pumps market trends, development prospects, market profit and Residential Water Pumps market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Residential Water Pumps market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Residential Water Pumps report. Global Residential Water Pumps Market report offers the information related to fundamental Residential Water Pumps synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Residential Water Pumps industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Residential Water Pumps industry together with present one and Residential Water Pumps market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Functional Beverage Additives Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Xian Aladdin Biological, Flavorcan International Inc., FernSPEED and Select Botanical

Global Functional Beverage Additives Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Functional Beverage Additives Market Research Report analyse recent Functional Beverage Additives market trends, development prospects, market profit and Functional Beverage Additives market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Functional Beverage Additives market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Functional Beverage Additives report. Global Functional Beverage Additives Market report offers the information related to fundamental Functional Beverage Additives synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Functional Beverage Additives industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Functional Beverage Additives industry together with present one and Functional Beverage Additives market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Sleep Sound Machine Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Hatch, Airsee, Letsfit, Inc. and Marpac LLC

Global Sleep Sound Machine Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Sleep Sound Machine Market Research Report analyse recent Sleep Sound Machine market trends, development prospects, market profit and Sleep Sound Machine market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Sleep Sound Machine market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Sleep Sound Machine report. Global Sleep Sound Machine Market report offers the information related to fundamental Sleep Sound Machine synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Sleep Sound Machine industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Sleep Sound Machine industry together with present one and Sleep Sound Machine market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Color Coated Steel Plate Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including ArcelorMittal, SSAB AB, OJSC Novolipetsk Steel and Salzgitter AG

Global Color Coated Steel Plate Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Color Coated Steel Plate Market Research Report analyse recent Color Coated Steel Plate market trends, development prospects, market profit and Color Coated Steel Plate market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Color Coated Steel Plate market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Color Coated Steel Plate report. Global Color Coated Steel Plate Market report offers the information related to fundamental Color Coated Steel Plate synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Color Coated Steel Plate industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Color Coated Steel Plate industry together with present one and Color Coated Steel Plate market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Chemical Processing Filter Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Donaldson, Wanhe Xin, Nanjing Bolindustry and Pall

Global Chemical Processing Filter Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Chemical Processing Filter Market Research Report analyse recent Chemical Processing Filter market trends, development prospects, market profit and Chemical Processing Filter market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Chemical Processing Filter market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Chemical Processing Filter report. Global Chemical Processing Filter Market report offers the information related to fundamental Chemical Processing Filter synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Chemical Processing Filter industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Chemical Processing Filter industry together with present one and Chemical Processing Filter market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Functional Food Additives Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Productos Aditivos SA, Ingredia, Icon Foods and FutureCeuticals

Global Functional Food Additives Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Functional Food Additives Market Research Report analyse recent Functional Food Additives market trends, development prospects, market profit and Functional Food Additives market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Functional Food Additives market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Functional Food Additives report. Global Functional Food Additives Market report offers the information related to fundamental Functional Food Additives synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Functional Food Additives industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Functional Food Additives industry together with present one and Functional Food Additives market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Global Fitness and Activity Tracker Market 2021 to 2031 with In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including Fitbit, Letsfit, Garmin Ltd. and Apple

Global Fitness and Activity Tracker Market Overview and Research Coverage. Global Fitness and Activity Tracker Market Research Report analyse recent Fitness and Activity Tracker market trends, development prospects, market profit and Fitness and Activity Tracker market scheme over the forecast period 2021-2031. The basic outlook of Global Fitness and Activity Tracker market, key segments, product explaination, applications are included in Fitness and Activity Tracker report. Global Fitness and Activity Tracker Market report offers the information related to fundamental Fitness and Activity Tracker synopsis, technical advancement, growth rating, Fitness and Activity Tracker industry influence and market dynamics. The past information associates with Fitness and Activity Tracker industry together with present one and Fitness and Activity Tracker market forecast overview will be beneficial for making essential business decisions.
Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Analysts are Split on Allbirds Ahead of Its First-Ever Earnings Report

Allbirds is set to report financial results for the first time ever as a public company. Ahead of its announcement on Tuesday, analysts are split on their recommendations regarding the eco-friendly footwear company and are making recommendations on whether or not to buy shares of the company. Allbirds, the eco-friendly brand founded in 2015, made its market debut earlier this month. The company sold 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at $15 per share and raised more than $300 million ahead of its market debut, beating initial expectations to raise $269 million for an IPO. Within hours of trading under the...
Global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021 | Demand Shows Industry Growth – Wind River, ARM, Huawei

Global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused leadership, and working capital in the market. This is a top to a base examination of the Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) market edifying key figure to 2031. A complete analysis of geological regions and positions, Product/Administration types, applications, deals, utilization, and revenue are furthermore provided in this report.
Global Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market 2021 | Gross Margin Ratio Analysis – Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi

Global Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused leadership, and working capital in the market. This is a top to a base examination of the Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market edifying key figure to 2031. A complete analysis of geological regions and positions, Product/Administration types, applications, deals, utilization, and revenue are furthermore provided in this report.
Global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021 | Industry Size, Share, Segment, Forecast – Acuity Brands, Arm, Bosch Sensortec

Global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused leadership, and working capital in the market. This is a top to a base examination of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) market edifying key figure to 2031. A complete analysis of geological regions and positions, Product/Administration types, applications, deals, utilization, and revenue are furthermore provided in this report.
