ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clonal Hematopoiesis in Donor May Improve Bone Marrow Transplant Outcome

By Johns Hopkins Medicine
Newswise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Clonal hematopoiesis, a condition in which mutations associated with blood cancers are found in the blood of healthy people, is common with aging. When looking for appropriate stem cell/bone marrow donors, clinicians tend to stay away from older donors with clonal hematopoiesis (CH) because of concerns about passing potentially...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Liver transplant outcomes worse for nonoverweight NAFLD patients

(HealthDay)—Nonoverweight patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cirrhosis who are on the transplant wait list have worse pre- and post-liver transplant (LT) outcomes, according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Medical News Today

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) bone marrow biopsy

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a rare type of blood cancer that affects bone marrow and white blood cells. AML is a fast-growing, or acute, form of leukemia, which doctors diagnose using blood and bone marrow tests. There are different subtypes of AML that may require different treatments. A bone...
CANCER
kvrr.com

Sanford Health touts bone marrow transplant from same patient

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health accomplishes a major milestone. The Fargo Bone Marrow Transplant program completes its first bone marrow transplant from the same patient at Roger Maris Cancer Center. A bone marrow transplant takes stem cells out of the body, freezes them, stores them in a lab and...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Newsday

Bethpage 9/11 first responder with cancer needs bone marrow donor

Retired New York City firefighter Brian Kevan was diagnosed with 9/11-related lymphoma in 2019. The Bethpage resident on Wednesday said he is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Potential donors can get swabbed on Oct. 9 at a firehouse in Bethpage. Newsday's Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: James Carbone; bethematch.org; Photo Credit: Kristin Murphy and Denise Nick.
BETHPAGE, NY
mskcc.org

Live and Let Thrive: Bone Marrow Transplant Recipients Gather for 26th Time to Celebrate

It was a highly anticipated reunion, and hard-won: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s 26th annual bone marrow transplant (BMT) Thrivers event celebrated survivors and the MSK care teams who supported them throughout their journeys. Participants hailed from far and wide online on November 17, 2021, with many echoing the sentiment that they look forward to meeting again in the fall of 2022.
ADVOCACY
technologynetworks.com

New Technique May Lead to Safer Stem Cell Transplants

For hard-to-treat leukemias, lymphomas and other blood cancers, stem cell transplantation is the gold standard of care. The procedure involves replacing a patient’s own blood-forming stem cells with a donor’s stem cells and, in the process, eradicating cancer cells in the blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow. But many patients...
CANCER
Newswise

Doctors Found Genetic Markers of Liver Cancer in Blood and Saliva

RUDN University doctors examined markers of liver cancer and found that the disease can be recognized by RNA fragments in saliva and blood. The results are published in Oncotarget. Newswise — Liver cancer is less common than other cancers, but it has lower survival rates. Sometimes it appears suddenly, but...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Zhao
Asbarez News

Hampig Sassounian Joins ABMDR as Potential Bone Marrow Donor

LOS ANGELES—Hampig Sassounian joined the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry as a potential bone marrow donor. He registered with ABMDR on Wednesday, during a visit to the organization’s Yerevan headquarters. Sassounian was welcomed to the facility by ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan, Executive Director Dr. Sevak Avagyan, Medical Director Dr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nature.com

Comparing cord blood transplantation and matched related donor transplantation in non-remission acute myeloid leukemia

Cord blood transplantation (CBT) is an alternative donor transplantation method and has the advantages of rapid availability and the possibility of inducing a more potent graft-versus-leukemia effect, leading to a lower relapse rate for patients with non-remission relapse and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). This study aimed to investigate the impact of CBT, compared to human leukocyte antigen-matched related donor transplantation (MRDT). This study included 2451 adult patients with non-remission R/R AML who received CBT (1738 patients) or MRDT (713 patients) between January 2009 and December 2018. Five-year progression-free survival (PFS) and the prognostic impact of CBT were evaluated using a propensity score (PS) matching analysis. After PS matching, the patient characteristics were well balanced between the groups. The five-year PFS was 25.2% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 21.2"“29.5%) in the CBT group and 18.1% (95% CI: 14.5"“22.0%) in the MRDT group (P"‰="‰0.009). The adjusted hazard ratio (HR) was 0.83 (95% CI: 0.69"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.045); this was due to a more pronounced decrease in the relapse rate (HR: 0.78, 95% CI: 0.69"“0.89, P"‰<"‰0.001) than an increase in the NRM (1.42, 1.15"“1.76, P"‰="‰0.001). In this population, CBT was associated with a better 5-year PFS than MRDT after allogeneic HSCT.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Improved Outcomes Have Decreased Liver Transplant Urgency for Some Patients With HCC

Better risk stratification can help prioritize patients with hepatocellular carcinoma on the transplant waitlist who have higher risk disease. For more than 20 years, early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been an indication for liver transplantation. Given the heterogeneity of the group of patients with HCC, and the introduction of newer and more effective therapies, better risk stratification can help prioritize patients with HCC on the transplant waitlist, according to a report in Liver Transplantation.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Marrow#Stem Cells#Cancer Research#Transplantation#Ch
aithority.com

InsightRX Precision Medicine Technology To Help Improve Care For Patients Receiving Stem Cell Transplants

Cloud-based precision dosing intelligence platform supports safer, more effective administration of busulfan, fludarabine, and anti-thymocyte globulin for patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. InsightRX, which provides a cloud-based precision dosing platform to help guide treatment decisions, announced that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has implemented its precision dosing...
CANCER
Newswise

Huntsman Cancer Institute Researchers Uncover Insights into How Moles Change into Melanoma

Newswise — Salt Lake City – Moles and melanomas are both skin tumors that come from the same cell called melanocytes. The difference is that moles are usually harmless, while melanomas are cancerous and often deadly without treatment. In a study published today in eLife Magazine, Robert Judson-Torres, PhD, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) researcher and University of Utah (U of U) assistant professor of dermatology and oncological sciences, explains how common moles and melanomas form and why moles can change into melanoma.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Brainerd Dispatch

Sanford Health completes North Dakota's first bone marrow transplant

FARGO — Sanford Health announced its first bone marrow transplant in what it calls a milestone toward its efforts to make the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo a national destination for cancer treatment. The transplant, which involved harvesting the cancer patient’s own bone marrow, was completed in late October...
HEALTH SERVICES
WCTV

Gift of Life finds bone marrow donors for FSU family

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It takes five minutes to save a life. For those in need of a bone marrow transplant, those five minutes can mean life or death. On Thursday, The Gift of Life hosted a registration drive at Florida State University to find new bone marrow and stem cell donor matches.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy