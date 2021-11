For every year that Team Canada disappoints in international men’s basketball play, the redeeming factor is that there is always another year. Well, the boulder has rolled all the way back to the bottom of the hill, and now it’s time for Team Canada to push it back up. The roster has been released for Window One of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, and it’s full of old faces.

