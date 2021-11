GW’s basketball season might be one of your few chances each school year to get a real taste of school spirit, so make it count. Although it can’t compare to the intense school spirit students experience at colleges with more eminent sports programs, you can come close by flooding the stands after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from attending games last year. From sporting buff and blue with fun accessories to making it on the Jumbotron with an eye-catching sign, we’ve compiled some ways for you to show your school spirit at GW’s basketball games.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO