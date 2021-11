Portlanders with connections to Europe are finally beginning to see an increase in travel there. The United States has reopened its borders to international travelers Nov 8. Before then no one could enter due to the surge of COVID 19 cases. In March 2020 as we were going deep into quarantine, international travelers were banned from the trump administration. Officials went on to clear that ban 18 months later.

