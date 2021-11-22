ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Year of Red Carpet References: Blurring the Lines Between Past & Present

By Maraya Fisher
coveteur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it just us, or have celebs been doing their homework? Though the pandemic has prevented some red carpet events from returning in full force this year, celebrities and their stylists still managed to serve us a few showstopping ensembles, many of which featured brilliant references. Whether it was an homage...

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week. Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades. To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is a 1970s Dream in the Most Dramatic Fringe Dress at Gucci Love Parade

Miley Cyrus looked straight out of the 1970s as she arrived at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The “Plastic Hearts” singer and house ambassador attended the special presentation on Tuesday night in glittering fashion, modeling a high-neck blue fringe gown from the brand. The design featured a metallic appeal set atop a purple base with a contrasting white-feathered drop waist for full effect. Cyrus’ choice of accessories and hair style added to the retro-chic appeal of the look as well. On her feet, the Disney Channel alumna tapped Gucci once more with her choice of metallic heels. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Cher
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Halston
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Zendaya
Person
Bianca Jagger
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Yara Shahidi
NYLON

Harry Styles is Launching A New Boundary-Blurring Beauty Line, Pleasing

Harry Styles is the latest star to enter the celebrity to beauty entrepreneur pipeline and we couldn’t be happier about it. The beauty icon in his own right, is launching his new beauty brand, Pleasing, today with the first product drops now available for pre-order. Long praised for wearing skirts, dresses (most recently appearing on as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween), and nail art, it’s little surprise that Pleasing features envy-inducing nail polish shades—but the brand is also entering the skincare game.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Guggenheim Gala 2021 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

From Lorde to Maya Hawke, this year’s Guggenheim International Gala brought forth a range of star attendees. The Guggenheim International Gala is an annual event that takes place at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood. The Gala gathers a range of celebrities, artists and influencers each year to raise funds for the museum and the arts—often with support from Dior, one of its longtime sponsors.
CELEBRITIES
coveteur.com

How 2021 Revived Our Love of Fashion

This year we witnessed something of a return to fashion. Suddenly, red carpets were back in action, fashion weeks across the world returned, and designers leaned into bold, bright, and glamorous. "After one too many months spent indoors, 2021 saw the real-life return of some of the biggest cultural events, which brought together some of the most influential celebrities—and a whole lot of fashion," explains global shopping platform Lyst's Content Lead, Morgane Le Caer. "From the Grammy's to Fashion Week, the highly anticipated return of the Met Gala, and Kanye West's Donda parties, it quickly became clear the industry's A-Listers were going to take advantage of this return to normality to make some of their strongest fashion statements yet, and it seems as though one viral fashion moment came after the next."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Red Carpet#Grace Jones#French#Dune
Footwear News

Lizzo Adds Grunge Touches to a Pink Floral Bouffant Dress in Combat Boots & Leather Vest for Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lizzo makes a bold statement with her latest flowy look. The “Truth Hurts” singer attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday with singer Ciara, where she was spotted wearing an ensemble suitable for the smash hitmaker. Lizzo wore a black bouffant dress that featured a pink floral print across the dress. The garment also had puffy-sleeves that are trending right now, with celebs like Emma Roberts and Zoey Deutch sporting similar variations recently. When it came down to the shoes, Lizzo slipped on a pair of black combat boots that complemented her leather vest —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Noah Cyrus Is Cozy for Thanksgiving with Miley Cyrus in Quilted Jacket and Yeezy Puffer Boots

Noah Cyrus proved that comfy outdoor style is equally as appropriate indoors—especially on Thanksgiving. While celebrating the holiday with big sister Miley Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus, the “July” singer dressed comfortably in a printed beige hoodie. Featuring anime graphics, the bold piece was layered beneath an olive green quilted bomber jacket. Cyrus paired the tops with a pair of printed pants, which included a pattern of tree trunks and fall foliage. The musician’s outfit was complete with silver rings, small hoop earrings and a pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by noah (@noahcyrus) When it came to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Menswear Designer, Passes Away at 41

Virgil Abloh, the designer who set out to disrupt fashion and reached some of its highest peaks in the process, has passed away at the age of 41. According to a statement released by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Abloh had been privately battling cancer for years, a fact not publicly known. Coming to prominence thanks to his close working relationship with Kanye West, whom he met when they both had internships at Fendi in 2009, Abloh founded his own Milan-based label, Off-White, and in 2018 was named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear. He remains one of the few Black designers to ever occupy the top position at a major Parisian fashion house.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy