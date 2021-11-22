The Year of Red Carpet References: Blurring the Lines Between Past & Present

This year we witnessed something of a return to fashion. Suddenly, red carpets were back in action, fashion weeks across the world returned, and designers leaned into bold, bright, and glamorous. "After one too many months spent indoors, 2021 saw the real-life return of some of the biggest cultural events, which brought together some of the most influential celebrities—and a whole lot of fashion," explains global shopping platform Lyst's Content Lead, Morgane Le Caer. "From the Grammy's to Fashion Week, the highly anticipated return of the Met Gala, and Kanye West's Donda parties, it quickly became clear the industry's A-Listers were going to take advantage of this return to normality to make some of their strongest fashion statements yet, and it seems as though one viral fashion moment came after the next."

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO