ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

How Recho Omondi Uses a Podcast to Break Down the Barriers of Fashion

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilence, a phrase better heard (or left unheard) than read. Inflection, intonation, sarcasm, all of which add to the complexity of a statement or argument but are difficult to convey via print. So, when Recho Omondi records a podcast, she's not responsible for interpreting her fashion industry guests' interviews as a...

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
coveteur.com

How 2021 Revived Our Love of Fashion

This year we witnessed something of a return to fashion. Suddenly, red carpets were back in action, fashion weeks across the world returned, and designers leaned into bold, bright, and glamorous. "After one too many months spent indoors, 2021 saw the real-life return of some of the biggest cultural events, which brought together some of the most influential celebrities—and a whole lot of fashion," explains global shopping platform Lyst's Content Lead, Morgane Le Caer. "From the Grammy's to Fashion Week, the highly anticipated return of the Met Gala, and Kanye West's Donda parties, it quickly became clear the industry's A-Listers were going to take advantage of this return to normality to make some of their strongest fashion statements yet, and it seems as though one viral fashion moment came after the next."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

How GQ Fashion Critic Rachel Tashjian Styles Her Vintage Finds

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, we are speaking with GQ's fashion critic Rachel Tashjian. With her eclectic curation of vintage pieces, Tashjian's wardrobe is evidence of her expert eye. Everything is purchased and worn with intention, each item possessing a little history of its own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
seattlepi.com

Miley Cyrus and Mickey Guyton Talk Breaking Barriers and Staying True to Themselves on Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast

Mickey Guyton hasn’t had an easy path on her way to becoming one of the few Black women in country music today. But after years of false starts and disappointments in the music business, she decided to do things her way on her debut album, Remember Her Name. Staying true to herself meant telling her story. The album included songs like “Love My Hair,” which she wrote after seeing a video of a Black girl sent home from school because she was told her hair was distracting, and “Black Like Me,” about the sometimes painful reality of someone in her shoes.
MUSIC
coveteur.com

Dressing in Tandem—The Best Couple Style Moments of 2021

It's been hard to open any form of social media this year without getting blasted with the latest couple du jour. J.Lo and Ben Affleck sharing a steamy moment in Venice. Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker. Hailey and Justin Bieber strutting about Paris as if they own the place. After nearly two years of enforced isolation, our attentions (and timelines) were ripe for the snatching. And upon deeper inspection of these moments, we can't help but notice the one element the couple themselves has control over in this equation: their clothing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Horyn
Person
Leandra Medine
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Mickey Drexler
coveteur.com

Raoúl Alejandre Is Pushing Past the Conventional Limits of Beauty

Glamorous. Fierce. Vibrant. Modern. Makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre's work has a distinctive aesthetic that's instantly recognizable. It's one that has captured the eyes of a client base that ranges from provocateurs like Lil Nas X to mega stars like Angelina Jolie to trendsetters like Alexa Demie, all for whom he's created some memorable looks that have blown our collective minds. And, after what feels like eons of minimalist makeup (and one whole year of no makeup at all), seeing someone who is not only so technically gifted, but who is clearly having a lot of fun with his looks is exactly the diversion and inspiration we all needed right now.
MAKEUP
coveteur.com

The Year of Red Carpet References: Blurring the Lines Between Past & Present

Is it just us, or have celebs been doing their homework? Though the pandemic has prevented some red carpet events from returning in full force this year, celebrities and their stylists still managed to serve us a few showstopping ensembles, many of which featured brilliant references. Whether it was an homage to an icon of the past, like Yara Shahidi's tribute to Josephine Baker at the Met Gala, or an update on an archival piece, the looks indicated a measure of intentionality that elevated them beyond the level of aesthetics alone. Talk of trend cycles has dominated the fashion discourse this year and both parties are keeping in step with the zeitgeist by shifting away from single-wear seasonality.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

Nostalgia Is the Biggest Beauty Trend of the Year

Nostalgia has been trending for some time now, but Y2K beauty hit a fever pitch this year. From eyelids covered in pastel shades to lips drenched in gloss, the makeup and hairstyles that were all the rage in '90s and the early aughts can be found all over TikTok and Instagram.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#Scad
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week. Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades. To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

How to Nail Issa’s No-Makeup Makeup Beauty Look

Can we have a moment of silence for Issa Rae's skin on the cover of our latest digital issue, Class of '21? While genetics and wellness habits—like minding your own business—definitely play a role in her glowing complexion, she has another tool in her arsenal: makeup artist Joanna Simkin. Ahead, Simkin breaks down the products and techniques she relies on to ensure a photo-ready finish every single time.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
coveteur.com

How Christina Najjar Created ‘Tinx,’ the Influencer to End Them All

Crying in her car, Christina Najjar realized she had hit a crossroads. After falling in love with her best male friend, she'd invited hundreds of thousands of strangers to follow along on a journey destined for an unsatisfying, and unrequited, conclusion. Cheeks still wet, Najjar faced a familiar dilemma for anyone identifying among the digital gen; to share or not to share.
TV & VIDEOS
coveteur.com

Introducing Issa: The Creator on What’s Next After Insecure

What began as a conversation between two friends at a dinner party in Los Angeles took shape in the form of a press conference at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan. Leslie Moonves, then chairman and CEO of the CBS Corporation, and Barry Meyer, then CEO and chairman of Time Warner, stepped from behind the curtain and announced the news: They were merging. A select group of top-performing shows on UPN, owned by CBS Corp, and the WB, owned by Time Warner, would be moved over to the new network's lineup and reach an even larger audience-base of young adults. The two television networks were a home to a slew of Black television programs, including shows that featured long-lost twin sisters who reunited after being separated at birth, a boy sent away by his mother to live in Bel Air with his uncle, and a group of four female friends navigating life as 30-somethings in Los Angeles. In September 2006, the UPN and WB officially shuttered. And so the "golden age of Black television" came to a close.
TV SERIES
Daily News

Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh dead at 41 after secret cancer battle

Virgil Abloh, the trail-blazing fashion designer who came up on the streets of Chicago and peaked as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s line, died Sunday. He was 41. Known as one of the most influential designers of his generation, Abloh had been battling cancer “privately for several years” before succumbing to the disease, according to his company. A statement posted on his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionista.com

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41. LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton (where Abloh was most recently creative director of menswear) and recently became a majority investor in Off-White, posted to its social media channels on Sunday, Nov. 28 announcing the American designer's passing, following his private battle with cancer.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy