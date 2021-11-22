Bitcoin in Sports Gaming

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The DeFi industry is growing at warp speed. According to DeFi Pulse, the arena now enjoys over $111.51B in TVL total value locked in. This number is growing exponentially, up from $93 billion just a month earlier, which represents a staggering 25% growth. The top three protocols leading this growth include Maker, Curve, and Aave, accounting for over 19%, 17%, and 14% of all locked-in value respectively, and who all specialize in DeFi for investing. DeFi classically is used for investing, borrowing, lending, and banking, with the potential for generous passive yield that is often unparalleled in centralized money markets.
Comments / 0