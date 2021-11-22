ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to Maximize Year-End Tax Planning After a Layoff Or Early Retirement

By Kate Dore, CFP®, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClients grappling with a layoff or jumping into early retirement may have tax-planning opportunities as the year winds down. Someone expecting a lower tax bracket in 2022 may consider deferring income or accelerating deductions, according to advisors from CNBC’s 2021 FA 100 list. Clients grappling with a layoff or...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Troy Record

Financially speaking: Year-end tax planning for shareholders of mutual funds & charitable giving

This is the second of a two-part series that pertain to year-end financial planning. The first column appeared a week ago Sunday in both The Record and The Saratogian. Prior to identifying those areas that can help you reduce your taxes regarding your mutual fund holdings, it is prudent to briefly review the IRS rules surrounding capital gains and losses, in general. If when comparing your realized (those securities sold or where the company has been purchased for cash by another company) gain with your realized loss, the net result is a loss, only up to $3,000 can be deducted from ordinary income. The balance can be carried forward, indefinitely. An additional component to consider prior to realizing a capital gain or loss in your portfolio is whether the transaction would trigger a long-term versus short-term capital gain/loss.
INCOME TAX
Columbia Daily Tribune

Tame Your Taxes: 2021 tax changes and year end tax tips

At a two-day year end tax update last week, the instructor spent more than half our time on new developments. The 700-page, bound workbook was printed months ago, so the speaker had to develop dozens of [not-in-book] presentation pages, copies of which he promised to send later via email in pdf. My point is, moving targets are hard to hit. With six weeks left in the year the tax rules are still changing. It reminds me of the saying, “That is no way to run a railroad.”
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Brown
Union Leader

'Money $ense': Year-end tax tips

AS THE year-end quickly approaches, now is time to take one last look at your income taxes. Planning for the 2021 tax year is particularly difficult as we don’t know what, if anything, Congress will do with the tax code. Given this, before implementing any ideas, be sure to consult with your personal tax adviser.
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Two Smart Retirement Tax Moves to Consider Before Year-End

We know what tax rates are today, and they are historically low, but this may not last much longer given our nation’s fiscal situation. The foundation of all good tax planning is to always pay taxes at the lowest rates. For many, that may be now in 2021. That can be true, even if you believe you will be in a lower bracket—at lower marginal tax rates—in retirement. We don’t know what Congress has up its sleeve, but we got a peek at recent proposals. At some point taxes will have to increase, so it’s best to bring down taxable IRA balances now, before year-end when we may still be able to take advantage of lower tax rates.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Retirement Savings#Tax Bill#Cnbc#Pew Research
hiltonheadmonthly.com

YEAR-END TAX TIPS TO HELP PLAN FOR 2022

Thomas Dowling, head of wealth management with Alliance Global Partners, and Jenn Sokolowski, financial planner and relationship manager at Metis Wealth Management and Planning, offered some advice. CONTRIBUTE TO A HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNT PLAN: This is a tax-advantaged account used to pay for current and future medical expenses. You contribute...
INCOME TAX
Cleburne County Sun-Times

PROFIT FROM IT: Individual Year-end Tax Planning for 2021

My last column touched on the importance of year-end tax planning for businesses. Like businesses, individuals can also benefit from moves that may help lower their tax bills, not only this year but possibly next. This year’s planning is more challenging than usual due to the uncertainty surrounding pending legislation...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
accountingtoday.com

Crowe offers year-end tax-planning guide

Crowe LLP has released its year-end tax-planning guide to help taxpayers and tax professionals deal with the many tax changes of the past year and the ones expected to come next year from the Biden administration. The guide, released last month, offers an overview of some of the main tax...
INCOME TAX
agfax.com

Webinar: Year-End Tax Planning for Farmers – Dec. 2

Join the Alabama Cooperative Extension System for an interactive, two-hour, online program on year-end tax planning for farmers. The business of farming provides more opportunities to schedule the recognition of income and expenses than any other business. Hopefully you will have this conversation with your accountant some time before the end of the year. If you do not have an accountant, if might be worth your time to TUNE IN!
AGRICULTURE
theberkshireedge.com

PERSONAL FINANCE: How to maximize the tax benefits of charitable contributions

Americans are extremely generous! According to Giving USA, Americans contributed $471 billion to charity during 2020; 69% came from individuals. Impressive!. The easiest and least complicated way to support a charity is simply to write out a check. A slightly more complicated means of gifting, which often has additional tax benefits, is to donate appreciated securities. You receive a tax deduction equal to the fair market value of the security without having to recognize and pay taxes on the long-term capital gains, the appreciation since you acquired the securities. Note, though, that you may encounter some limitations if you try to claim the full value of charitable deductions during the current year; deductions will be based on how much a percentage they are of your adjusted gross income (AGI), with unused contributions allowed as carryforwards for future years. Either form of the gift – cash or appreciated securities – requires you to donate to one or more charities. There also are rules for contributions directly from IRA accounts.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy