Everton enjoyed a strong start but the early season upstart faded away. It’s been a bumpy road for Everton fans this season, a high-flying start that saw the Toffees give fans the same optimism they had at the start of the 20/21 season was crushed in even earlier fashion as a combination of injury, poor form and even poorer results meant that Rafa Benitez’s men slip into the bottom half of the Premier League, where they currently sit 11th in the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO