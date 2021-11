South Central girls basketball have won back-to-back games to even their record at 2-2 on the season after getting a 59-22 win over Ramsey on Monday night. The Cougars got out to an early 20-0 lead after Ramsey was unable to get any offense going in the first quarter. South Central pushed their lead to 39-9 by halftime before closing out the win by outscoring the Rams 20-13 in the second half. South Central will now be off for a week before returning to action next Monday when they face Brownstown-St. Elmo in an NTC matchup at home. Ramsey, now 0-3 on the season, will be right back in action on Tuesday as they begin play in the CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament taking on Windsor/Stew-Stras at 4pm.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO