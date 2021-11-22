ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Morning Weather Update

cbs19.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Here's your forecast...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Sanilac County through Monday morning

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Michigan’s Sanilac County due to anticipated heavy snowfall Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the county starting at 5 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 1 a.m. Monday ahead of incoming snowfall. Officials say the region will see an additional 2-4 inches of snow during that period.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Possible Up North; Icy Monday Morning Commute Possible In Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Precipitation will return to parts of Minnesota overnight before we embark on a predominately dry and mild week. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the clipper system will first hit the northwestern part of the state just after midnight. There will be a better chance of light snow for those north of the I-94 corridor, with the Arrowhead possibly seeing snow totals between 1.5 inches and 3 inches, with the most accumulation north of Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWT

Mallory's Monday Morning Forecast

Good Sunday Morning! It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures in the 20s. Less wind today, with high clouds increasing for the afternoon and temperatures topping out around 50°. Highs soar back into the 60s Monday!. David’s Evening Forecast - Overnight chill, warming up next week. Updated: Nov....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ozarks First.com

Monday November 29 Morning Forecast

Sometimes the Monday after a holiday can be a drag, but with weather like this, we can’t complain too much. High pressure is in control bringing us plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. Winds will start to pick up out of the southwest today gusting up to 20 mph. Not the best day to burn, especially for our counties to the east.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy