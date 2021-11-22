Monday Morning Weather Update

Today will be mostly cloudy, although there will be some brighter breaks here and there. Dr. Fauci Says He 'Would Not Be Surprised' If Omicron COVID Variant Is Already In U.S. Some scattered rain and snow showers remain possible this afternoon, but overall, there will be less coverage than earlier this morning.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Michigan’s Sanilac County due to anticipated heavy snowfall Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the county starting at 5 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 1 a.m. Monday ahead of incoming snowfall. Officials say the region will see an additional 2-4 inches of snow during that period.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lingering showers this Sunday morning have been from a Low-Pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. Its pushed much of the rain in the region. Rain and cloud cover is expected to clear out by the afternoon. Today’s High upper 50s and Low mid to upper 30s. We have a 40 percent chance of showers.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Precipitation will return to parts of Minnesota overnight before we embark on a predominately dry and mild week. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the clipper system will first hit the northwestern part of the state just after midnight. There will be a better chance of light snow for those north of the I-94 corridor, with the Arrowhead possibly seeing snow totals between 1.5 inches and 3 inches, with the most accumulation north of Duluth.
Good Sunday Morning! It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures in the 20s. Less wind today, with high clouds increasing for the afternoon and temperatures topping out around 50°. Highs soar back into the 60s Monday!. David’s Evening Forecast - Overnight chill, warming up next week. Updated: Nov....
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate.
Sometimes the Monday after a holiday can be a drag, but with weather like this, we can’t complain too much. High pressure is in control bringing us plenty of sunshine and dry air in place. Winds will start to pick up out of the southwest today gusting up to 20 mph. Not the best day to burn, especially for our counties to the east.
