The epic fantasy adventure of ‘The Wheel of Time’ is well underway, and Moiraine has extracted five youths from the village of Two Rivers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn. With the Trollocs and a host of other dark forces close on their heels, the group is forced to separate and continue the journey east in pairs. In episode 3, Egwene and Perrin are chased through the wilderness by a pack of wolves and are eventually rescued by a nomadic group called the Tinkers. Meanwhile, Rand and Mat take shelter in a neighboring town but are ambushed by a human ally of the Dark One and forced to flee.

