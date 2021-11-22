ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish parliament to vote on new govt despite failed talks

 6 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The speaker of Sweden’s parliament said Monday lawmakers will vote later this week on whether Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson should become the country’s first female prime minister even though she has not succeeded in securing the support of a left-leaning party. Andreas Norlen said...

