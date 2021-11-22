ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Yields, Economic Growth, And Stock Prices - A New World For Investors - Part 2

By George Dagnino
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inflation causes a decline in purchasing power. All my articles published on Seeking Alpha followed a pattern - the business cycle and its impact on the markets. The article Yields, Economic Growth, And Stock Prices - A New World For Investors was published on 10-27-2020. In this article I noted how...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Stock Price Range Forecasts Seen By Market-Makers Of Next Few Months: Strong - No Value Panic Present

Bearish volume block-trade orders to Market-Making firms from institutional investors are not present now, nor have they been in recent past weeks. Overall equity markets are led and supported by big-$ volume block-trades from institutional investors managing multi-Billion-$ investment portfolios. Those trades require temporary participation by Market-Makers as principals, rather than merely as agents, to establish trade-shares balance between buyers and sellers, including the at-risk commitment of MM capital funds. The cost of capital-risk-eliminating hedge deals is borne by the trade-order initiator as a "market-liquidity cost" of making the desired transaction happen.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth: 9% Yield, Outperforming The Market

As you may have noticed in our recent articles, we've been covering certain business development companies or BDCs in 2021. BDCs offer retail investors high yield exposure to private companies, and some of them, like TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), focus on companies which are already backed by other venture capital firms. These other firms don't want to lose their investments and will continue to support these companies. This has been crucial during the pandemic.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Stock Prices#Interest Rates#Inflation#Eu
Seeking Alpha

Cognizant Stock: Substantial Undervaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) offers IT solutions to its consumers and is intended to deepen its service base in fast growing fields such as AI or IoT. The total addressable market is significantly large indicating strong growth potential for the business. Our valuation analysis indicate that the stock is currently undervalued.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

New COVID-19 Fears Make Moderna Stock A Buy

A new high transmissible Coronavirus variant, dubbed Omicron, has emerged in South Africa. Shares of Moderna (MRNA) are surging after a new strain of the contagious COVID-19 virus has been detected in South Africa last week. The U.S. implemented a travel ban from multiple African countries to contain the spread of the new Coronavirus variant. Short term, Moderna is poised to profit from these developments!
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

A Closer Look At Inflation (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 11/22-11/26)

Inflation is rising due to three factors. In this week's summation, I want to spend some time explaining what exactly is happening with inflation. This shows a key macro relationship: businesses pay employees wages which are then used to buy goods and services from businesses. This is why some economists note that, "My spending is your income and your spending is my income." This diagram has two underlying factors.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors watch omicron Covid variant; oil prices rebound more than 4%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific largely fell in Monday trade as investors continue to monitor developments surrounding the recently discovered omicron Covid variant. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.52% by the afternoon. Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Meituan lost more than 7% after the firm on Friday posted a loss of about 10 billion Chinese yuan ($1.56 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
pulse2.com

Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Stock: $16.50 Price Target From Compass Point

The shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) have received a $16.50 price target from Compass Point. These are the details. The shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) have received a $16.50 price target from Compass Point. And Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander has initiated coverage of Runway Growth Finance with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Robocash Shares High-Yield Investment Strategies for UK Investors: Report

The Robo.cash team has published an update that covers (what they claim to be) high-yield investments in the United Kingdom. Robo.cash aims to introduce people to different “safe, high yield investments, what they offer and how to go about them.”. As mentioned in the update, there are several ways for...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Why StoneCo Stock Looks Very Attractive Amid A Historic Crash

StoneCo stock has fallen more than 70% over the last 12 months despite the strong market performance of many tech companies. This article was prepared by Nirasha Senanayake, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares plunged more than 25% on November 17 following the release of...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Market Pulse: This Again?

The S&P 500 was down 2.2% last week, which, in normal times, would be barely worth a mention. But in today’s speculative market, that qualifies as a correction. Here we go again. Or maybe, more accurately, here we go still. COVID has reared its ugly head again, this time in the form of a new variant called Omicron. The name surprised some folks because the next letter in the Greek alphabet was Nu, but the WHO thought that sounded too much like “new” so they skipped that one, as Greek speakers are generally confined to Greece these days. And the next letter was “Xi,” which the WHO said was a common last name and that their policy required “avoiding causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups.” Well, goodness no, wouldn’t want to offend anyone, certainly not the most famous man with the last name of Xi. What I’m trying to figure out is if I actually slept through epsilon, zeta, eta, iota, kappa, lambda and mu or if WHO thought those might offend someone too, like maybe some fraternity or sorority. They sure didn’t seem to mind offending Animal House fans by naming the last one Delta. Maybe they were worried about offending nerds (Lamda, Lamda, Lamda). Ah, WHO cares?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
Reuters

Inflation reached its peak in November - ECB's Schnabel

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The ECB believes that inflation peaked in November, meaning it would be premature to raise interest rates as price increases look likely to slow gradually next year, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said. Inflation would trend back towards 2% next year, she told...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Meme stocks and megacaps make UBS list of most and least crowded trades: Alpha Tactics

UBS updates its list of stocks where active fund managers are most overweight and underweight. "Essentially, we sum up all of the holdings in dollar value across all of the active managers and calculate the weights of stocks in this active trading portfolio," UBS' global team of analysts writes. "We then compare this weight with the relevant equity index benchmark to form the active weight."
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Dream Industrial REIT: A 4.2% Yield From A Growing Warehouse REIT

Dream Industrial REIT is a Canadian REIT with activities in Canada, the USA, and Europe, focusing on logistics and distribution. Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) is a Canadian REIT owning, managing and/or operating a portfolio of 221 assets (with in excess of 300 buildings) in Canada, the USA and Europe. The REIT focuses on distribution, urban logistics and light industrial buildings to serve a variety of tenants. Distribution and warehousing accounts for about 64% of the annualized gross rent, and that has been a big factor in Dream's valuation as it is benefiting from the premium valuation those types of assets are currently commanding.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy