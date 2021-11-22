ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Introducing Issa: The Creator on What’s Next After Insecure

By Ama Kwarteng
coveteur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as a conversation between two friends at a dinner party in Los Angeles took shape in the form of a press conference at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan. Leslie Moonves, then chairman and CEO of the CBS Corporation, and Barry Meyer, then CEO and chairman of Time Warner,...

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Insecure's Kendrick Sampson on Issa and Nathan, Abolition, and Reimagining Safety in Hollywood

For Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson, storytelling is about more than just entertainment; it’s about cultural transformation. When I hopped onto a Zoom call with the Houston native—who appeared on How To Get Away With Murder and The Vampire Diaries before playing Nathan on Issa Rae’s beloved HBO series—I was immediately mesmerized by his authentic laugh, Southern charm, and heart-melting smile. However, it soon became clear that his passion for real and lasting systematic change burns just as bright as his striking hazel eyes.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Tells Why Molly Helping Issa with Nathan Resonates

Fans who missed the Issa-and-Molly bond on HBO’s Insecure are in luck in Season 5, because the besties are back in full effect. On Sunday’s installment, Molly reassured Issa about her work woes and helped keep her BFF calm verbally and via texts so Issa could step to Nathan with confidence. This included Molly straight-up asking Nathan’s fellow barber Resha if she and Nathan were sexually involved — on Issa’s behalf, of course. “I absolutely love that Molly and Issa are best friends again,” Yvonne Orji, who stars as Molly, enthusiastically tells TVLine. “Season 4 was hard. We were apart most of...
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny Sees A Bit Of Issa Dee's Career Journey In His Own

As any “Insecure” superfan could attest, the road to success for heroine Issa Dee (series creator Issa Rae) has been long and riddled with disappointment, full of cases where she got overlooked in favor of a white face. But now, in the fifth and final season of the HBO comedy, Issa is reaping the benefits of years of effort as a thriving entrepreneur. Even more importantly, she’s bringing other Black folks with her.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Insecure's Yvonne Orji: "I absolutely love that Molly and Issa are best friends again"

“Season 4 was hard," Orji tells TVLine. "We were apart most of that season, and when we did have scenes together, we were fighting. I didn’t like that. And now we’re back after bonding over the trauma of being robbed by Cheyenne, a woman we thought was our friend. This is who these two friends are. They bond over crazy situations.” Orji adds of this week's episode: “We got to see them fall into their regular groove. Molly gave Issa the encouragement that she needed, and Issa did the same for Molly when she pursued (Nathan’s friend) Art. It’s good to see them on good terms again, and it shows that, at times, friendships get fractured. Friendships are like bones. It was a fracture, not a break. You have to work at it, and when you do, the friendship heals and reforms, and sometimes improves.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Leslie Moonves
Person
Issa Rae
GreenwichTime

Issa Rae Unveils New ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack, Featuring Saweetie, TeaMarrr, Thundercat, More (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae has unveiled the soundtrack for the next soundtrack to her Peabody-award-winning HBO series “Insecure,” which features new songs from Saweetie — “Get It Girl,” which dropped earlier this month — Nnena, Thundercat, B.K. Habermehl, TeaMarrr and Amindi, among many others. The full tracklist appears below. “Insecure: Music From...
MUSIC
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘Insecure’ and the defiant come-up of Issa Rae

There’s a moment in the Season 5 premiere of “Insecure” when Issa (series creator Issa Rae) talks to her younger self in a mirror, updating a still-in-braces Issa on what she will accomplish in the future and where her most significant relationships stand as she attends her 10-year college reunion. The scene is a variation of one that has played out multiple times across five seasons of the groundbreaking HBO dramedy. These mirror confessionals typically involve goofy, introspective raps, and “throwback” Issa doesn’t disappoint. “Let me see them teeth,” younger Issa says as grown-up Issa acts as hype-woman, flashing a virtually perfect grin. “Show me how you eat!”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The Creator#Cable Television#The St Regis Hotel#The Cbs Corporation#Time Warner#Upn#Cbs Corp#Wb#Son Good Times#Shonda#Hbo
TVLine

Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a great job unpacking the rivalrous and damaged relationship between two very different brothers as they attempt to cover up a murder or two. But when it comes to women, let’s just say there is a dearth of variety. The most fully realized woman on the show is Billie, played by Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome. She writes jokes for Kid (Kevin Hart), but he takes her for granted until almost losing her to Will Ferrell. Billie also has a clandestine romantic relationship with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Are Insecure's Nathan and Issa Finally on the Same Page? Kendrick Sampson Teases 'Unpredictable' Times Ahead

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this Sunday’s episode of Insecure. Not even a salty, tear-soaked kiss could get in the way of love or whatever’s happening between Insecure’s Nathan and Issa — they obviously really like each other. This Sunday’s episode saw the pair drop all pretenses and get real about how they feel each other. “I don’t wanna just be friends with you,” Issa tells Nathan, who shared the same sentiment. It’s a sweet progression forward after a lengthy back-and-forth. “There was a moment between them at the end of Season 4 where she makes it clear she wants to be...
TV SERIES
coveteur.com

How Christina Najjar Created ‘Tinx,’ the Influencer to End Them All

Crying in her car, Christina Najjar realized she had hit a crossroads. After falling in love with her best male friend, she'd invited hundreds of thousands of strangers to follow along on a journey destined for an unsatisfying, and unrequited, conclusion. Cheeks still wet, Najjar faced a familiar dilemma for anyone identifying among the digital gen; to share or not to share.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

‘Insecure’ Recap: Nathan & Issa Clash + Molly Gets Good News

On tonight’s “Insecure,” Issa, Molly, and Nathan experience conflict in multiple ways. Firstly, Issa has very interesting reactions with Condola and Lawrence at the hospital. She then has an uncomfortable conversation with Nathan. This argument occurs after Nathan has another argument with another barber at the shop. The barber also throws Nathan’s mental health in his face.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy