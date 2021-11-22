ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamestop, Unfortunately Open On Thanksgiving

By Eugene Schaffmeir
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter speaking with multiple sources we can confirm that GameStop stores will be open at 5 PM on Thanksgiving. We can also confirm that an allocation of Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles have been set aside for this “event.”. The 5 PM open time is unimaginable and goes...

IN THIS ARTICLE
