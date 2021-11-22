Gamestop, Unfortunately Open On Thanksgiving

The stock price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) saw a large 14% fall yesterday (Nov 23) after a sharp rise over the recent weeks. Despite yesterday’s fall, GME stock is up 23% over the last month, while it is up a very large 1035% year-to-date. The stock has been very volatile this year driven by a broader rally seen in “meme” stocks (refers to the stocks that see growth primarily fueled by social media attention). The Reddit mentions and elevated short interest contributed to the rise in GME stock this year. That said, there is no company-specific news to support the stock price rally over the recent weeks. In fact, given the lack of fundamentals, it is best for long term investors to avoid the stock, in our view. In fact, the price estimate of $88 per average of analyst forecasts reflects a large 60% downside from the current levels.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO