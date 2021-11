The manga entered its final arc in December 2020. Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:. Sure, university freshman Yagisawa has a lot on her plate, but the last thing she expected to add was a surprise male roommate! Handsome Haruma claims to be a childhood friend, but for some reason, Yagisawa doesn't remember him at all, and his history isn't the only oddity - disturbing things begin to happen and Yagisawa may really be in over her head!

