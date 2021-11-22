ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Holiday Season Give the Gift of Hassle-Free Smart Cleaning

By Abdullah Saad
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Tis that time of the year again. Full of cliches, hot chocolate, cringey-happy movies, and the confusing process of selecting the right gifts for everyone. Don't want to do the whole mental jujitsu over this? If there's one smart home gadget that is guaranteed to win over even the most technophobic...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
BHG

Give Your Home a Cozy Holiday Makeover with These Dollar Store Finds

The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Robot#Smart Home#Black Friday#Holiday Season#Priceretails
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Macy's Black Friday deals 2021: Early holiday sales on Macy's products

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Macy’s is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade,...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

15 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas.
SHOPPING
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Glenlivet® Holiday Concierge Takes On Holiday Hassles To Help Consumers Seize The Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky knows that while the holidays can be a special time of year, for many people they have also become an overwhelming experience, beholden to tired traditions and the never-ending pressure to achieve the 'perfect holiday'. Today, The Glenlivet takes the reins on holiday stressors, with the launch of The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge – a unique service dedicated to helping consumers seize the season from begrudging to beguiling. As a brand known for being boldly unconventional, The Glenlivet is launching the Holiday Concierge service to bring alive its new holiday campaign 'Seize The Season. Seize The Glenlivet,' which aims to inspire consumers to celebrate their way and have the holidays they really want (and deserve!).
INSTAGRAM
worth.com

9 Spirited Gifts Our Wine & Spirits Columnist Recommends Giving This Holiday Season

It’s been a great year for drinks. As Worth’s resident wine and spirits columnist, I should know. There have been a plethora of wines and spirits that have come across my desk this year that I love and think would make great gifts for your loved ones, whether they’re connoisseurs or just love a thoughtful gift. These are the nine spirited presents I feel are worth gifting this season.
DRINKS
expressnews.com

USPS's Operation Santa: Send St. Nick a letter or give him a hand on gift duty this holiday season

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s asking people across the country to help him respond to the letters he receives so that everyone can get a gift this holiday season. The Postal Service’s Operation Santa program kicked off this month, opening the door for families to get presents for their kids. Children and their families can mail letters to St. Nick at Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. If the letter is postmarked by Dec. 10, it will be uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com, and with luck it’ll be adopted by someone who can fulfill the wish list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
Radar Online.com

Give The Gift Of Qmee This Holiday Season To Save Yourself & Your Loved Ones Money While Shopping For That Perfect Gift — Join Now

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. With the holiday season quickly approaching, nobody knows the stress that comes with shopping more than us here...
RETAIL
Daily Trojan

Starbucks’ seasonal holiday menu — the gift that keeps giving

What’s better than the holiday season? Starbucks season. The seasonal menu returned Nov. 4, and, if you haven’t been getting Starbucks every day since, what have you been waiting for?. There is quite simply nothing better than a steaming Peppermint Hot Chocolate or Toasted White Chocolate Mocha to get a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

