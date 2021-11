By the time WWE 2K22 lands next March, it’ll have been 29 months since the wrestling series’ last entry. That aberration – WWE 2K20 – was unforgettably dismal, but that isn’t the only reason expectations have changed. Back in October 2019, Vince McMahon’s troupe had little real competition; now there’s a whole new upstart company launching its own game. All Elite Wrestling is also headed to next-gen, and the star-packed AEW roster – featuring CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and more – should ensure strong sales. Quite the challenge, then, for WWE 2K22 creative director Lynell Jinks.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO