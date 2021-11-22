Toledo looks to host 'Italian Super Bowl,' other partnerships with new sister city

The Toledo family got a little bit bigger in November as Ferrara, Italy became its 12th sister city during Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s recent visit to the country.

Ferrara joins Beqaa-Valley, Lebanon; Coimbatore, India; Hyderabad, Pakistan; Poznan, Poland; Nanchong, China; Qinhuangdao, China; Szeged, Hungary; Tanga, Tanzania; Toledo, Spain; Toyohashi, Japan, and Coburg, Germany, which was the most recent city added in 2019.

The relationship between Toledo and Ferrara has the potential to become much more than another name on a list: The rich automotive presence, art scenes, and educational resources could bring an exchange of culture, knowledge, and tourism opportunities to entice visitors on both continents.

Initially, the connection between the two cities came from Nick Eyde, a local real estate developer who spent time in Italy playing American football as a quarterback in the Italian Football League, where he met businessman Raffaello Pellegrini, a former player and part-owner of the team in Ferrara.

The two met when Mr. Pellegrini brought in Mr. Eyde to do broadcast commentary for the league championship, known as the Italian Bowl, in 2013.

Mr. Pellegrini visited Toledo on Mr. Eyde’s invitation, and the pair wanted to create a mutually beneficial link between the two, making Toledo Sister Cities International an easy choice of partner.

He hosted the mayor, who was accompanied by Mr. Eyde, Sister Cities Board Chairman Jim Hartung, Thread Marketing vice president Jim Rush, attorneys Joe Walsh and Lou Tosi. Mr. Tosi is a board member of the National Italian American Foundation and an environmental attorney for the Toledo law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick.

“We want to have tangible things that show that we truly are, in Toledo, in a position to be citizens of the world,” Mr. Rush said. “Show our charms and all of our geographic assets.”

After the two sides signed the sister cities deal in Ferrara with Mayor Alan Fabbri’s office, they celebrated with a champagne toast and lunch at a local restaurant, where Mr. Rush broke out into a vocal performance of “We’re Strong for Toledo”.

“It was just amazing. We enjoyed it so much. The food was great, of course, the atmosphere was wonderful,” Mr. Hartung said. “It was just exciting to be around it and to have discussions that were meaningful.”

From there, Mr. Kapszukiewicz met with Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italy’s Minister of Economic Development, who revealed to the mayor that he’s a fan of American football and said that he would get involved in helping to bring the Italian Bowl to Toledo in 2022.

“We caught somewhat of a lucky break; he’s a big American football fan. He likes the Packers,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “So, he’s going to use the resources of his office to try to make this happen.”

The mayor and Mr. Eyde also met with Italian American Football Federation officials at the Italian Olympic Committee headquarters in Rome to discuss what Italian Bowl week in Toledo might look like.

Italy’s two top teams would come to Toledo a week before the game and make stops at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and Cedar Point.

Mr. Eyde also has a connection to Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson and helped bring him overseas as a special guest for the Italian Bowl in 2017. Mr. Kapszukiewicz and Mr. Johnson also met earlier this year, and that connection could give the Italian Bowl teams the chance to visit the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park and build a relationship with an NFL franchise.

“We made the game, the game started in Ohio,” Mr. Eyde said. “It’s our American sport and it’s an American dream sport for a lot of these kids growing up over there playing it and getting to know it.”

On the Italian side, that same sentiment was shared by Mr. Pellegrini, who was the first one to suggest the idea of bringing the game to Toledo to Mr. Eyde. He spoke about the challenges of growing a sport with a smaller following, and how an international game could help.

“In Italy, soccer is a religion and absorbs 90 percent of the sponsoring for team sports, so for other sports it was hard, even before COVID,” he wrote in an email to The Blade. “Hopefully taking the Italian Bowl to the real nest of football, where the first teams were founded, will give us [a chance] to re-spot the light on the best team sport by far: American football.”

The date for the Italian Bowl would be July 3, 2022.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said the chances of the game being in Toledo is “better than 50-50” and that the goal is to have a deal done by the end of the year.

The mayor also said that there will be other partnerships besides the possible football game, including student exchanges between the University of Toledo and the University of Ferrara, as both schools have expertise in automotive engineering programs.

Ferrara’s history as a Renaissance city also could bring special art exhibits in the future.

Coincidentally, the Toledo Museum of Art already has three pieces in their collection created by artists from Ferrara. The city plans on hosting a delegation from Ferrara in Toledo sometime next year, according to Mr. Kapszukiewicz.

“There will be any one of a number of ways to build that relationship and we’ll only be limited by our creativity in imagining what could be next,” he said. “It’s a blank canvas and it's up to us now to make sure that this relationship doesn't only exist on paper, but that it can inspire economic benefit, cultural benefit, academic benefit.”