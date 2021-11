GASTONIA, N.C. — A new pizza buffet restaurant will soon open at the site of a similar restaurant that closed last year. Joe and Carie Scarborough will open Pizza+ Buffet in early December at the site of the former Cici’s Pizza that closed in 2020 due to hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cici’s Pizza has since filed for bankruptcy.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO