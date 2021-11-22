ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Memories: Talking turkey — perhaps about that other white meat

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mepF_0d3nfW0g00

Now, about that pardon...  In this 1952. Blade archive photo, Jeff Jacobs, 5, talks turkey with his feathered buddy a few days before Thanksgiving.

The well-fattened turkey was part of the stock at The Bar-Nan Turkey Farm operated by Art Friend. Although young Jacobs dressed up as a farm hand, it’s clear he won’t choose this bird for his holiday dinner.

Go to thebladevault.com/memories to purchase more historical photos taken by our award-winning staff of photographers, past and present, or to purchase combinations of stories and photos.

