Monday Memories: Talking turkey — perhaps about that other white meat

Now, about that pardon... In this 1952. Blade archive photo, Jeff Jacobs, 5, talks turkey with his feathered buddy a few days before Thanksgiving.

The well-fattened turkey was part of the stock at The Bar-Nan Turkey Farm operated by Art Friend. Although young Jacobs dressed up as a farm hand, it’s clear he won’t choose this bird for his holiday dinner.

