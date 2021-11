Williams carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Chargers. While Melvin Gordon led the Broncos in rushing, Williams was by far the more productive back, scoring his first rushing TD since Week 3 while leading Denver in receiving yards to top 100 scrimmage yards for the second time in the last three games. Williams will attempt to build on that momentum in a Week 13 clash with Kansas City.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO