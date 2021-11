Hello BEAUTIFUL! Find serenity here at Hawk Harbor Estates. This quaint complex is a hidden gem with only 24 units! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is cute as a button with a stunning view of the Lake to match. It comes furnished and includes a dock slip and hoist. Enjoy the Autumn evenings here cuddled up with a book or grilling on the deck. No worries about parking as you have your own assigned spot. This unit has been freshly painted and is super clean. Pride of ownership abounds. This is a great location by land and water. The swimmers in your life will love the swim dock! What a great place to have a private retreat. This one won't last long. Make your appointment today!

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO