Washington, DC

America Needs the Washington Monthly

By Bill Scher
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a media landscape littered with flimsy hot takes and stale talking points, the Washington Monthly stands out by delivering deeply reported investigations, innovative progressive ideas, and illuminating political analyses. And we need your help to keep doing it. [GIVE NOW]....

Washington Monthly

Keeping Democracy and Journalism Alive Is a Group Effort

Trends in American journalism tend to mirror those happening in society. Right now is no exception. There is a broad sense of malaise in the electorate at large—a perception that U.S. institutions are unable to adequately address the major problems of the day. That has led to a vague sense of dread, an exhausted helplessness among reality-based citizens about climate change, the seemingly endless coronavirus pandemic, and the fate of democracy itself.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Monthly

Are the Courts Getting Ready to Crack Down on Reporters?

In 1994, the CBS program 48 Hours prepared to air explosive video about unsanitary conditions at a South Dakota meat-packing plant, Federal Beef Processors. A Federal Beef employee had agreed to wear a hidden camera to capture footage of operations at the plant. But the company got a state court injunction forbidding CBS to broadcast the report. Airing the story might result in “national chains refusing to purchase beef processed” by the company, the state court judge reasoned—and CBS had obtained the footage by “calculated misdeeds.” The South Dakota Supreme Court refused an emergency request to lift the injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

The Hedge Fund Takeover of Local News Is Neither Inevitable Nor Unstoppable

With the news that Alden Global Capital, notorious for gobbling up newspapers and laying off reporters, is moving to acquire Lee Enterprises, one of the nation’s largest newspaper chains, it feels like the hedge fund takeover of local news is inevitable. Even without this acquisition, half of the daily newspaper circulation in the United States is already owned by hedge funds.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Monthly

Biden Was Right to Pick Powell to Chair the Federal Reserve

If you want to understand why President Joe Biden chose the right Federal Reserve chair, go back to March 2020. The novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe. On March 8, Italy was the first country to go into a real lockdown, the kind where you couldn’t go outside or for a drive. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic with its center in Europe. On March 16, President Donald Trump banned travel to the U.S. from 26 European nations. By the end of the month, one-third of the earth’s nearly 8 billion people would be under some kind of lockdown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Monthly

The Build Back Better Act Will Reduce Inflation

The House passed the Build Back Better social infrastructure package on Friday. The big question, of course, is whether Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema will strip it to the bone or even allow it to advance through the Senate at all—especially with the bipartisan infrastructure bill no longer being held back as leverage against the recalcitrant lawmakers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Monthly

The Rittenhouse Verdict Shows the Ridiculousness of American Gun Laws and Self-Defense

As I sit here on a dark November night, I ask myself: Does the world need yet another article on the Kyle Rittenhouse killings and his subsequent acquittal Friday afternoon? As a criminal justice matter, likely not. There are far better experts than I to analyze such things. But as a window onto the society that produced this result, a political observer cannot sit idly by without taking notice of the absurdities and structural injustices that led us here. The legal technicalities that produced the verdict are almost irrelevant set next to the social and broader legal conditions that made it possible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Monthly

Can Biden Whip Inflation Now?

Here’s why it’s so hard to be a Democrat: You spend all your time fighting for long-range solutions to fix protracted problems, but most voters want quick fixes for their immediate problems. Barack Obama caught grief for pushing health care reform while, during the Great Recession, the public worried about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Monthly

Hey, Democrats: Don’t Rush the Build Back Better Bill

In the aftermath of Democratic defeats in Virginia, a near-death experience in New Jersey, and losses from Seattle to Long Island, congressional Democrats have found themselves rushing to pass nearly $3 trillion in spending for infrastructure, climate, and the social safety net. In recent days, the House has passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package (now headed to the president’s desk), and Democrats are negotiating their marquee legislation to “Build Back Better,” a $1.75 trillion social spending bill that includes paid leave, universal pre-K, and an extension of monthly tax payments for families with children, among other benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

Biden and Garland Turn Up the Heat on White-Collar Crime

It’s getting hot in here. But some like it hot. I do. As a law professor and author focusing on white-collar crime and our country’s infuriatingly lackadaisical approach to prosecuting it, I’ve been waiting for someone to turn up the thermostat. That’s why I was thrilled by a virtual keynote...
LAW
Washington Monthly

How the Infrastructure Bill Can Make Broadband Accessible to More Americans

President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure bill promises the largest public investment in telecommunications in the country’s history. Of the $65 billion allocated for high-speed internet—broadband—$42.45 billion is earmarked specifically for deployment projects through state grants. Now that the legislation has passed the House, and Biden will sign it into law Monday, all hopes for broadband connectivity now turn to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which has 180 days to write the rules governing the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. Then, states will administer the grants. These decisions will define the futures of un- and under-connected communities throughout the country, and especially those in rural, remote, and tribal areas, which lack basic broadband infrastructure. For this aspect of the digital divide to be addressed, and for a major driver of America’s regional inequality to be alleviated, it is crucial that the NTIA’s decisions prioritize local providers.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Monthly

Is U.S. Counterintelligence Up to the Task of Protecting America’s Secrets?

One weekday a decade ago, Chinese security officers entered a government office, pulled one of its employees out into the building’s courtyard, and shot him dead, The New York Times reported in 2017, citing three former U.S. officials. The chilling execution, the article said, was meant as a warning to others who might think of betraying their country. Beijing dismissed the report as a “purely fabricated story.”
U.S. POLITICS
Has the Antiracist Movement Become a Counterproductive Religion?

During America’s racial reckoning in the summer of 2020, I was torn, like millions of left-leaning Americans. On the one hand, I was appalled by the murder of George Floyd, and supported reforms to police departments and a criminal justice system that is unfairly skewed against people of color. On the other hand, I was deeply concerned by what I saw as irrational and mob-driven behavior happening in the name of “antiracism.”
SOCIETY
Washington Monthly

Is It Unwise to Privatize?

Privatization is one of the English language’s more woebegone words. It’s a plug-ugly Frankenstein’s monster of a term—a noun born of a verb carved out of an adjective. And nobody can quite agree on what it means. To some, it refers to contracting out the delivery of publicly funded services. To others, it’s transferring governmental assets to private hands. Still others take the broad view, labeling as privatization the overall shrinkage of the public sector.
ECONOMY
Washington Monthly

The False Promise of Microfinance

In the late 1990s and the 2000s, you could barely move without bumping into a gushing endorsement of microfinance. Bill and Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Pierre Omidyar, and others in the liberal establishment enthused over what they trumpeted as a bold new strategy: grant microloans to millions of poor women in the Global South, who can then launch tiny businesses and lift their families out of poverty.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Monthly

The White Mountain Boys

One muggy June day in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, Bill Marsh, a Republican from the picturesque lake town of Wolfeboro, rose to buck his party. The chamber, newly under Republican control thanks to an alliance between conservatives and libertarian activists, was considering an amendment that would ban mandatory vaccinations amid a global pandemic—all mandatory vaccinations, covering diseases from COVID-19 to mumps to hepatitis. Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist who has pushed fellow Republicans to take pandemic precautions more seriously, framed his objection as pro-business. He asked, “Why would we interfere with private businesses’ right to protect themselves, their employees, and their patrons?”
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Monthly

How to Make Power Less Corrupting

Does power corrupt, or does it attract the already corrupt? Are scoundrels and tyrants created by corrupt institutions, or are they just born that way? With enough power, would almost any of us skim riches or torture enemies? These compelling questions are the centerpiece of Brian Klaas’s Corruptible. To solve these and other puzzles about power, Klaas, a professor of global politics at University College London, travels the globe introducing some of the “cult leaders, war criminals, despots, coup plotters, torturers, mercenaries, generals, propagandists, rebels, corrupt CEOs, and convicted criminals” he has interviewed. The result is a fascinating look at how power is dispensed by heads of state, police forces, school administrators, and pretty much anyone else who has authority over others. His tour of rulership styles yields the depressing fact that humans being humans, tyrants will probably always be among us. But in the tradition of Nudge, authored by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, or The Power of Habit, by Charles Duhigg, Klaas suggests ways in which we can steer people in the right direction. The U.S. Constitution was written in the belief that without checks and balances, tyrants would rise. (And the past four years show they can, even with a multitude of constitutional safeguards.) Klaas wants us to think about how we can make any abuse of power—not just, as the title may imply, forms of corruption such as bribery—less likely.
ECONOMY
Washington Monthly

Learning While Black

In 2019, the state of Mississippi provided the University of Mississippi, affectionately known as “Ole Miss,” about $245 million to support the education of 22,500 students. Divide those numbers, and you get roughly $10,900 per student, to which Ole Miss added tuition revenues in similar amounts and earnings from a $775 million endowment. Seventy-seven percent of Ole Miss undergraduates are white.
EDUCATION
Washington Monthly

The Deal of a Convert

Saint Augustine of Hippo, revered now as one of the most formative influences on Western Christianity, was once just a confused young playboy. A childhood spent pilfering pears from his neighbor’s tree, shacking up with unmarried women, and fathering a child out of wedlock led him to an identity crisis at the ripe age of 31. Augustine realized the error of his ways when he heard the phantom voice of a small child calling to him. Over and over again, the voice chanted, “Pick it up. Read it. Pick it up. Read it.”
RELIGION
The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

 https://washingtonmonthly.com/

