'Succession' Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: The Roy Family Step Into the Presidential Race

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.”]. “Succession” is too smart to try to top itself — not this soon, and not when it comes to “L to the O.G.” That thought was running through my head while Kendall (Jeremy Strong) prepped a karaoke rendition of Billy Joel’s “Honesty” for his 40th birthday bash, teasing an “epic” sequel to last season’s monument to mortification at his dad’s 50th anniversary party. Kendall is a proven stage presence, no doubt, but with the rhyme scheme still fresh in everyone’s minds, how could Kendall (let alone the “Succession” writing staff) expect an encore to live up to the first show? As tantalizing as the “nut nut, full boar” follow-up initially sounds (a flying crucifixion?!), Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) serves as the collective voice of reason, checking Kendall’s assertion that he’s gone “anti-fragile” by couching her approval with “Yeah…

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO