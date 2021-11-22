ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No storybook ending for Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in his return from covid list

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is hit by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Author of the third-most fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives in NFL history, Ben Roethlisberger looked like he would add to his total Sunday night.

And it would have come in spectacular fashion, considering the 39-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback missed the previous game and an entire week of practice after testing positive for covid.

Activated to the roster a day earlier, Roethlisberger used a block punt, interception and fourth-down stop as the springboard to produce a 27-point fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Once trailing by 17 points, the Steelers grabbed a three-point lead with less than four minutes remaining.

The Chargers, though, refused to let the Steelers finish off the biggest fourth-quarter rally in franchise history. Justin Herbert’s 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:09 remaining lifted the Chargers to a 41-37 victory at SoFi Stadium.

And so it was that despite throwing three touchdown passes, including two in the fourth quarter, and no interceptions for the fifth consecutive game, Roethlisberger’s play was a mere subplot to the Steelers’ first loss since Oct. 3 at Green Bay.

“It’s a big loss,” Roethlisberger said. “You never like to lose football games. You like to go on runs like we had, but it’s a good football team. We came to their place, and things happen.”

Roethlisberger completed 28 of 44 passes for 273 yards and touchdown passes to wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the second quarter and tight ends Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth in the fourth. His 103.7 passer rating was his third-highest of the season, and he helped the Steelers score a season high in points.

It was reminiscent of the 2020 season when Roethlisberger missed a week of practice while being on the close-contact covid list, then returned to play against Cincinnati and threw four touchdown passes in a 36-10 victory.

Mason Rudolph took all of the first-team snaps in practice, like he did before the Bengals game last year, only to have Roethlisberger get cleared to play Saturday night.

“It just felt good to have him back out there and get the offense back on (track),” said Johnson, who caught seven passes for 101 yards. “Not saying Mason wasn’t doing his job, but Ben and the offense was playing well tonight.”

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to points on seven of their 10 possessions, and they punted just once. The Steelers were stopped at the Los Angeles 2 in the first half and deep in their end on their final possession after Roethlisberger was sacked twice and threw a pair of incompletions.

“Thankful for Ben coming back in the manner in which he did and getting on the moving train and contributing,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

The train technically left the station without Roethlisberger as the Steelers departed for the West Coast on Saturday, and he wasn’t on board the flight. Once he passed a second negative covid test, clearing him to play, Roethlisberger boarded a private jet and caught up with the Steelers a few hours later.

“It’s a crazy process,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger began experiencing symptoms on the eve of the game last weekend against the Detroit Lions.

“I assumed I had a little bug,” Roethlisberger said. “That night was the worst. Fever, not feeling well. By Sunday, I started to feel better. Then, by Monday, I knew I felt fine physically, but just because you feel fine, that doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to pass the test.”

With Roethlisberger’s status uncertain, the Steelers drew up a gameplan suited to Rudolph’s preferences. Roethlisberger had daily conversations with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and participated virtually in meetings.

“It’s tough not getting that practice perspective, watching practice from behind,” Roethlisberger said. “I know I don’t always participate in practice, but at least you’re there and can see it first-hand. It’s different watching it on film at night. It’s definitely a different process, but we got through it.”

Herbert’s late TD pass to Williams kept Roethlisberger from adding to his 50 career game-winning drives and 38 fourth-quarter comebacks. It also dropped the Steelers’ record to 5-4-1. They occupy third place in the AFC North and are percentage points ahead of last-place Cleveland.

“There’s still some time left,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re just going to have to get it figured out and play our best football down the home stretch. That’s what it’s all about. It’s when you can play your best football. We have a few games left. We have a lot of division games coming.”

The next one is Sunday at Cincinnati, followed by the first of two games against division-leading Baltimore.

“That’s why it is important for us to get back on track,” Roethlisberger said. “We get home late (last night). We’ll get ourselves ready to go. A divisional opponent on the road — they’re a good football team. This is going to be a big one for us.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Bengals#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
