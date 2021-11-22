ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Palestinians end hunger strike after deal with Israel

Cover picture for the articleTwo Palestinian hunger strikers, including one who went without food for 131 days, on Monday suspended their strikes against Israel’s controversial policy of detaining them without charge after reaching a deal that will allow them to go free in the coming months, a prisoner rights group said. Also Monday,...

