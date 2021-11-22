Thanksgiving travelers face higher gas prices, but Americans will hit the road anyway

Gobbling up gas will cost a pretty penny this Thanksgiving.

Gas prices have been steadily going up for the past few months and leveled off last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon nationwide on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.

That's 7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Given a typical 15-gallon gas tank, that means Americans are spending on average about $19.35 more each time they go to the pump compared with the same time a year ago.

Why are gas prices so high?

Political pressure over gas prices has been mounting.

Last Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked regulators to investigate oil and gas companies for allegedly illegally keeping prices high.

However, the action is unlikely to make your Thanksgiving trip to the gas station any cheaper, AAA's Andrew Gross told USA TODAY.

The industry's lobbying association, the American Petroleum Institute, blasted Biden's move.

Frank Macchiarola, the group's senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, called Biden's push for a probe "a distraction" from the ongoing market shift and said "ill-advised government decisions" are exacerbating the situation.

"Rather than launching investigations on markets that are regulated and closely monitored on a daily basis or pleading with OPEC to increase supply," he said, "we should be encouraging the safe and responsible development of American-made oil and natural gas."

OPEC had decided in July to boost crude output by 400,000 barrels each month until at least April 2022. The collective met in October and decided to continue the increased rate established in July rather than further boosting the supply to meet demand.

“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson in a statement last Monday. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”

In other words, decisions made by OPEC to limit supply will cause the prices to rise for the rest of the year if demand also increases, AAA says.

And demand will likely be higher than last year.

How to save on gas

More than 53 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020, according to a AAA forecast . Despite higher gas prices, 90% of people still said they would prefer to travel by car, AAA says.

AAA recommends that you do your research and plan in advance to save on gas.

Smartphone apps like GasBuddy can help you find the cheapest gas stations and show you the most eco-friendly route to get to your destination.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, a traffic analytics company. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

California continues to top the nation as the most expensive market for gas at $4.68 a gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.34 per gallon, as of last Thursday.

Oklahoma and Texas had the cheapest gas prices in the nation last Thursday at $2.99 and $3.04 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA data.

Arizona experienced the largest increase in gas prices last week with gas costing an additional 7 cents per gallon, followed by California with an increase of 6 cents per gallon, according to AAA data from last Thursday.

Contributing: Joey Garrison of USA TODAY

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can follow her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

