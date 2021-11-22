ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thanksgiving travelers face higher gas prices, but Americans will hit the road anyway

By Michelle Shen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZXz4_0d3ne4ac00

Gobbling up gas will cost a pretty penny this Thanksgiving.

Gas prices have been steadily going up for the past few months and leveled off last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon nationwide on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.

That's 7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Given a typical 15-gallon gas tank, that means Americans are spending on average about $19.35 more each time they go to the pump compared with the same time a year ago.

Why are gas prices so high?

Political pressure over gas prices has been mounting.

Last Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked regulators to investigate oil and gas companies for allegedly illegally keeping prices high.

What is inflation and how does it affect you? Increase in prices for gas, food, energy raise concern

However, the action is unlikely to make your Thanksgiving trip to the gas station any cheaper, AAA's Andrew Gross told USA TODAY.

The industry's lobbying association, the American Petroleum Institute, blasted Biden's move.

Frank Macchiarola, the group's senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, called Biden's push for a probe "a distraction" from the ongoing market shift and said "ill-advised government decisions" are exacerbating the situation.

"Rather than launching investigations on markets that are regulated and closely monitored on a daily basis or pleading with OPEC to increase supply," he said, "we should be encouraging the safe and responsible development of American-made oil and natural gas."

OPEC had decided in July to boost crude output by 400,000 barrels each month until at least April 2022. The collective met in October and decided to continue the increased rate established in July rather than further boosting the supply to meet demand.

Fact check : Rising gas prices due to high demand and low supply, not Biden's policies

“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson in a statement last Monday. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”

In other words, decisions made by OPEC to limit supply will cause the prices to rise for the rest of the year if demand also increases, AAA says.

And demand will likely be higher than last year.

How to save on gas

More than 53 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020, according to a AAA forecast . Despite higher gas prices, 90% of people still said they would prefer to travel by car, AAA says.

AAA recommends that you do your research and plan in advance to save on gas.

Smartphone apps like GasBuddy can help you find the cheapest gas stations and show you the most eco-friendly route to get to your destination.

Apps to find cheap gas and get cash back : As gas prices soar, here are tips to help find cheap gas with your smartphone

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, a traffic analytics company. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

California continues to top the nation as the most expensive market for gas at $4.68 a gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.34 per gallon, as of last Thursday.

Oklahoma and Texas had the cheapest gas prices in the nation last Thursday at $2.99 and $3.04 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA data.

Arizona experienced the largest increase in gas prices last week with gas costing an additional 7 cents per gallon, followed by California with an increase of 6 cents per gallon, according to AAA data from last Thursday.

Contributing: Joey Garrison of USA TODAY

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can follow her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thanksgiving travelers face higher gas prices, but Americans will hit the road anyway

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Higher gas prices not expected to hinder 2-state holiday travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is about a week away and while some CSRA residents are already tackling busy stores with their grocery lists, others are preparing to travel for family get-togethers. But gas prices have been rising recently, prompting some concerns about how much you’ll pay at the pump...
AUGUSTA, GA
UPI News

Thanksgiving travel surging this year -- along with gas prices

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- As gas prices surge around the United States, more people than last year still plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, according to AAA. The auto group projects that 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year. That's an increase of 6.4 million, or 13%, over last year when COVID-19 led many people to curtail or cancel plans to visit family and friends for the holiday.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Urban Milwaukee

Higher Gas Prices Expected For Months

Many scrapped holiday travel plans in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, rising gas prices are giving some second thoughts. Hotel groups and automotive associations are not expecting travel to return to pre-pandemic levels just yet, and a fuel industry analyst says gas prices are likely to remain elevated for the next several months.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
newsy.com

Are High Gas Prices Here To Stay?

Gas prices are breaking the bank in the U.S. and next door in Canada, with the country putting gas restrictions in place and prompting panicked stockpiling. The questions many have are: Why are gas prices so high, what would help them come down, and when will that happen?. Brian Marks...
TRAFFIC
Deseret News

Why gasoline prices are highest in the West

Food prices aren’t the only thing making this year’s Thanksgiving more expensive than past celebrations. Driving to that family gathering is also pricey especially if you are traveling in the West. Seven of the top 10 states where gasoline prices are highest are in the West, with California ($4.71 average...
TRAFFIC
beef2live.com

Higher Gas Prices This Summer

Retail gasoline prices this summer are expected to be slightly higher than in 2016. Drivers in the United States will pay an average of $2.46 per gallon (gal) this summer for regular gasoline, according to forecasts in EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). Gasoline prices from April through September are expected to be 23 cents/gal higher than the average price last summer, but this price is still nearly 70 cents/gal below the previous five-year average. The gasoline price increase this summer primarily reflects slightly higher forecast crude oil prices.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#Thanksgiving#Gas Tank#Gas Stations#Americans#Aaa#Possib
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kiss951.com

Gas Prices Are Coming Down

President Biden is attempting to relieve stress at the gas pumps as prices continue to increase. According to CBS, Biden plans on ordering oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in hopes of keeping the price of crude oil low. It’s part of a plan with other countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, to ease the global spike in oil prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KQED

Gas Prices May Change Thanksgiving Travel Plans for Some Californians

As of Thursday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in California was $4.69. According to AAA, that’s a record high and more than $1.50 higher than this time last year. That's led many Californians to rethink their Thanksgiving travel plans. Reporter, Alex Hall, KQED. State Vaccine Appointment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Drivers Filling Up Gas Tanks, Hitting The Road Before Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) — Thanksgiving plans are back on the table with a side of traffic. Many of these drivers are trying to get a head start Tuesday night. “Very bad. Very, very, very bad,” said Kaili Awalt from Stoughton. “A lot of people are traveling earlier rather than later.” “I am concerned about traffic, I just left work a little early so I didn’t get stuck,” said Ellen Quirk from Hanover. AAA’s Mark Schieldrop said over a million people here in Massachusetts will be getting behind the wheel for the holiday this year. “We’re expecting to see travel numbers from where we were before...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
10NEWS

Oil prices down $10 a barrel could lead to cheaper gas at the pump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Oil prices fell more than $10 a barrel on Friday amid concerns of a new COVID-19 variant, since named omicron by the World Health Organization. The drop — the largest one-day decrease since April 2020, according to Reuters — could lead to lower gas prices at the pump in the coming weeks, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told followers on Twitter. Already, the crowd-sourced fuel tracking site shows the national average for a gallon of gas trending lower.
TRAFFIC
Forbes

Whitehouse Drilling Move Could Send Gas Prices Higher

It might be time to buy a bicycle. The Biden Administration just made an announcement that could send gasoline prices higher and keep them elevated for longer. It’s a strange announcement that comes after efforts by the government earlier this week to try to mitigate sky high gas prices. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Motorists Suffering From Gas Pump Sticker Shock As Prices Continue To Soar

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Typically, around the holidays, gas prices fall, but not this year. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in California set a new record this weekend while millions were hitting the road to return home from Thanksgiving celebrations. AAA reported the price of gallon inched up to $4.71 a gallon. The prices were even higher in the Bay Area. The travel agency reported the average price on Sunday in San Jose was $4.79 a gallon. In Oakland the cost was $4.78 a gallon while it was $4.88 in San Francisco, $4.87 in San Rafael and $4.88 up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy