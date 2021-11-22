ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rodney Dangerfield still gets respect and laughs on what would be his 100th birthday

By Randy Maniloff
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Following the popularity of the 1969 novel “The Godfather,” people spoke of the importance of being treated with respect. At the time, as an introduction to some jokes, Rodney Dangerfield had been complaining that “nothing goes right.” Dangerfield saw an opportunity.

He recast his setup, now saying: “I don’t get no respect.”

He tried it out for the first time at a club in Greenwich Village: “When I was a kid, I played hide-and-seek. They wouldn’t even look for me," he writes in his memoir, " It's Not Easy Bein' Me ."

Afterward, patrons at Upstairs at the Duplex approached the comedian and said things like, “Hey, Rodney, me, too – no respect.”

Dangerfield, who would have turned 100 on Monday, knew he had struck a chord.

“No respect is all about being mistreated,” his widow, Joan Dangerfield, 68, told me in a phone interview in late October. “Rodney believed that everyone, regardless of their age or circumstances, ends up getting hurt, betrayed or taken advantage of.”

Dangerfield has always been my favorite stand-up comic. When I decided to try it myself 10 years ago, I borrowed his style of rapid-fire jokes and self-deprecation. Doing a set a few years ago at his New York City club, Dangerfield’s , which closed in 2020, was a dream come true.

When I learned that Rodney was turning 100 (posthumously) I wanted to pay tribute to him. Rodney taught me a great life lesson. It’s important to take things seriously – but it doesn’t always have to be yourself.

A place in pop culture

Indeed, Dangerfield received thousands of letters from people who wanted to share their own instances of getting no respect, Joan Dangerfield told me.

He wrote over 500 “no respect” jokes. The phrase has a secure place in the lexicon of pop culture.

Born Jacob Cohen in Babylon, New York, Dangerfield grew up in a humorless home. His father, a vaudeville performer, abandoned the family when Dangerfield was a young child. His mother showed him no love.

In his late teens, Dangerfield set out to become a professional comic. He traveled the country, taking any stand-up job he could get, including working as a singing waiter to tell jokes between songs. But he didn’t make it. He quit at age 28 and began businesses as a paint salesman and a house painter. More than a dozen years later, he tried again.

Dangerfield’s lack of attention and affection as a child came through in the comic’s material. Joan Dangerfield shared some jokes that her late husband never told: “I got no respect as a kid. … The doctor wouldn’t give me a shot for the measles. He said, ‘How else can I find out if it’s going around?’ I was an ugly kid too. When I was a baby, politicians used to shake my hand.”

The Rodney Dangerfield of ...

Dangerfield is now a synonym for the unappreciated, which are sometimes referred to as “the Rodney Dangerfield of (fill in the blank).” A 2016 headline in The Hill described the Washington, D.C., primary as “the Rodney Dangerfield of politics.” Fox Business, in 2019, declared small business “the Rodney Dangerfield of the American economy.” Oenophiles can’t seem to agree on what’s “the Rodney Dangerfield of wine.” In 2011, The Wine Economist made the case that it’s Petite Sirah. Six years later, Naples Illustrated gave the nod to Lambrusco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAGVG_0d3ndySU00
Rodney Dangerfield is Al Czervik in the movie "Caddyshack." Handout

“Rodney identified with the working man,” Joan Dangerfield said to me, “due to his earlier jobs.” He worked at a magazine stand before school to earn money for breakfast. He bagged groceries, was a pin boy at a bowling alley, a barker at a theatre, drove a laundry truck, moved furniture and sold aluminum siding.

In 1981, Dangerfield performed for President Ronald Reagan at the Ford's Theater in Washington. He had no interest in schmoozing with the political bigwigs at the post-show reception, he recounted in his memoir. So he “went outside and hung out with the limo drivers.”

As for Dangerfield getting no respect, the Smithsonian saw it differently.

In the 1980s, the National Museum of American History displayed his trademark red tie. “ Right next to Lindbergh’s plane ,” Dangerfield quipped in his autobiography.

Dangerfield’s appeal endures long after his death in 2004. In conjunction with his centennial birthday, Joan Dangerfield, along with Rick Rubin, the music visionary, who Time magazine once called one of the 100 most influential people in the world, is producing a documentary series about the comedian.

By coining a phrase to describe a universal emotion, Dangerfield’s legacy will endure long after his last joke has been forgotten.

Mrs. Dangerfield made sure that her late husband would never stop making people laugh. For his tombstone , she chose “There Goes The Neighborhood.”

Randy Maniloff is an attorney at White and Williams, LLP in Philadelphia and an adjunct professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rodney Dangerfield still gets respect and laughs on what would be his 100th birthday

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
People

Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: 'So Grateful to Officially Call Her Mine'

The fitness trainer is set to marry fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto, PEOPLE can confirm. Michaels, 47, and Minuto, 36, got engaged on Saturday. "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep," Michaels tells PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babylon
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Revealed If Head Slaps on Show Actually Hurt

On the past seasons of “NCIS,” Gibbs had a humorous habit of slapping McGee and DiNozzo on the back of the head when they messed up or were being ridiculous. There was a hilarious moment in the 2006 episode “Driven” where the team had to attend a sexual harassment meeting. Tony got up to ask the question, “What if you slap someone on the back of the head like this,” and proceeded to slap McGee on the back of the head. McGee retaliated by hitting DiNozzo in the stomach with the back of his hand. “Would that be considered inappropriate behavior?” DiNozzo finished with grit teeth.
TV SERIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider on General Lee, cancel culture: 'We don't belong in that country club'

John Schneider is hitting the road. The actor, best known as Bo Duke from the hit series "Dukes of Hazzard," is keeping busy this holiday season with two new films premiering on the same day. For starters, he’s rolling the dice with "Poker Run," where he served as writer, director and leading man. It’s a sequel to fan-favorite "Stand On It," a "Smokey and the Bandit" tribute that was released in 2020. The 61-year-old is also starring in the new Lifetime film "Christmas in Tune" alongside Reba McEntire where they find themselves sharing the stage.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Laughs Off His Canceled Fundraiser

Over a month has passed since the premiere of The Closer, Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix stand-up, and countless people are still critical about some of the jokes that he made about the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities. Contrary to the relentless backlash that the comedian has been receiving on social media following the release of The Closer, it has yet to be seen that Dave Chappelle has actually been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy