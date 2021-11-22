ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to bounce after Friday's decline capped a rough week. Dow futures rose about 150 points to start the holiday-shortened week, getting a leg higher about 30 minutes before Monday's open, after...

NBC San Diego

European Markets Set to Soar at the Open Despite Global Concern Over Omicron Variant

LONDON — European stocks are expected to start the new trading week far higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 97 points higher at 7,137, Germany's DAX 191 points higher at 15,437, France's CAC 40 up 99 points at 6,824 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 324 points at 26,167, according to data from IG.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What's on Our Radar for the Week Ahead

The S&P 500 pulled back during this holiday shortened trading week, largely attributable to a Friday sell-off resulting from renewed COVID fears following news of a new "heavily-mutated variant" discovered in South Africa. While the economically sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average was the hardest hit on Friday, the Nasdaq was the main underperformer this week thanks to a rotation out of high flying tech heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, United Airlines, Zoom and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday:. United Airlines, American Airlines - Airline stocks were hit hard during Friday's sell-off, as the new Covid variant sparked travel restrictions. Shares of United and American dropped 9.6% and 8.8%, respectively. Delta lost 8.3%, and aircraft maker Boeing slid 5.4%.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Are in the Red. Should You Sell?

With stocks in the red after Thanksgiving, investors may be tempted to take some of their money off the table. First, they should consider this math. With U.S. markets slipping on Friday amid fears of a new Covid variant, you may be tempted to take some money off the table.
