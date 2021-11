The difficulties plaguing global supply chains have captured the world’s attention in recent weeks, illustrated in the media by pictures of empty store shelves and cargo ships waiting at sea. The Joe Biden administration has taken some steps to tackle the immediate challenge, opening the Port of Los Angeles to 24/7 operations and enlisting the help of private companies to move goods, for example. However, these supply chain issues will likely persist for the next six months to a year, possibly even longer.

