Walt Disney World Puts AP Sales on Hold for Most Tiers!

I don’t know about you, but my family always had the tradition of going to a movie on Thanksgiving weekend, and this year will be no different! Today, Walt Disney Animation Studios is releasing their 60th— yes, 60th! — animated feature film, “Encanto,” and it’s the perfect movie to catch this holiday weekend. This musical comedy tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live in a magical house in Colombia in a charmed place called an Encanto. Every child in the family is blessed with a unique gift, except for Mirabel. When she discovers that the magic is in danger, Mirabel might be her exceptional family’s last hope. I’ve rounded up some fun places to celebrate this exciting new film at Disney Parks, as well as a few ways for you to take home some “Encanto”-inspired magic!
Comments / 0