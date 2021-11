This year is set to be the UK’s busiest housing market since 2007, with one in 16 houses changing hands in 2021, a property company has said.Zoopla said its House Price Index shows strong buyer demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has boosted the average value of homes in the country to £240,000, up from £200,000 five years ago.Over the past 12 months alone, average UK prices have risen by £15,500, with the South East and South West recording growth of more than £22,000.The annual rate of growth for all homes is 6.9%, up from 3.5% in...

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO