Watch Recordings of Past Law Library Webinars and Events

By Robert Brammer
loc.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, the Law Library has held many webinars on topics concerning foreign, international, and comparative law, Law Library collections, as well as how to research U.S. case law, federal statutes, and federal regulations. The...

blogs.loc.gov

loc.gov

December 2021 US Law Webinar – Tracing Federal Regulations

The Law Library of Congress’s next offering in its Orientation to Legal Research Webinar Series will focus on the laws created by the executive branch of the U.S. federal government—rules and regulations. In the “Tracing Federal Regulations” webinar, scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST, attendees will learn about the notice-and-comment rulemaking process, particularly the publication and citation of federal regulations. The webinar will then explore how to trace a regulation, delineating how to take a section found in the Code of Federal Regulations back to its notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register, and then use that information to find the regulation’s department or agency docket. Please register here.
U.S. POLITICS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Author to discuss immigrant experience at Norcross library event

Roya Hakakian’s recent book “A Beginner’s Guide To America: For the Immigrant and the Curious” isn’t aimed solely for those who’ve recently stepped foot in the United States. “The purpose of this book is to show how certain American principles have been formed to make our lives pleasant and we...
NORCROSS, GA
loc.gov

An Interview with Yunzhou Wang, Foreign Law Intern

Today’s interview is with Yunzhou Wang, a foreign law intern working virtually in the Global Legal Research Directorate of the Law Library of Congress under my supervision. Describe your background. I was born in Huainan, a small city in China. I spent my first 18 years in that city. After...
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

House judiciary chair calls for DOJ to review Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘A miscarriage of justice’

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee blasted the verdict released on Friday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and called for the Justice Department to review the court decision.Rep Jerry Nadler’s remarks veered sharply from the message issued by President Joe Biden, who unlike progressives said that he respected the jury’s decision.Mr Nadler tweeted after Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges that the verdict was a “miscarriage of justice” that “sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ.” “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
Bay News 9

Unexpectedly, Supreme Court doesn't rule on Texas abortion ban Monday

In a development that came as a surprise to those who watch the U.S. Supreme Court closely, justices on Monday issued no opinions on Texas' ban on abortion roughly six weeks into pregnancy. The court's website on Friday indicated at least one opinion on the strict and controversial law would...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Slate

The Supreme Court Wants to Make It Even Harder for the Government to Solve Climate Problems

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Richard Lazarus, an environmental lawyer and Harvard professor who wrote The Rule of Five: Climate History at the Supreme Court, about the cases the Supreme Court will take up this term that could have a huge impact on our ability to respond to the climate change crisis. Lazarus further discusses the court’s shift toward deregulation and the looming administrative crisis that could provoke. A portion of their conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity, is transcribed below.
ENVIRONMENT

