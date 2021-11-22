Watch Recordings of Past Law Library Webinars and Events

The Law Library of Congress’s next offering in its Orientation to Legal Research Webinar Series will focus on the laws created by the executive branch of the U.S. federal government—rules and regulations. In the “Tracing Federal Regulations” webinar, scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST, attendees will learn about the notice-and-comment rulemaking process, particularly the publication and citation of federal regulations. The webinar will then explore how to trace a regulation, delineating how to take a section found in the Code of Federal Regulations back to its notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register, and then use that information to find the regulation’s department or agency docket. Please register here.
Comments / 0