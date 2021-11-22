BOPIS and BORIS: Quite the Pair in Food Logistics

Sysco Corporation announced a climate goal to reduce emissions across its global operations and its entire value chain. “At Sysco, we recognize and take seriously our role as a global industry leader. We understand that taking action now on climate change is important to the future of our planet and have developed an actionable, achievable plan with a clear roadmap to meaningfully reduce emissions. Over time, we believe we will be able to do more and are motivated to further our work across the value chain to quicken the pace of innovation and provide a pathway for other companies to participate in climate action,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s SVP of corporate affairs and chief communications officer. “To ensure we hold our selves accountable, our CSR strategy is now an integral part of our new business strategy, our Recipe for Growth, which is designed to advance our pace of leadership, further differentiate Sysco, create a sustainable competitive advantage and make a positive impact on the world.”

6 DAYS AGO