BOPIS and BORIS: Quite the Pair in Food Logistics

When it comes to food logistics, one thing is certain – no one cold food chain is the same, yet they all share the same challenges. Whether it’s the driver shortage, rising fuel costs, lack of ingredients or imports stuck at sea, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has turned the nation’s...
The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in a series of cascading consequences for global supply chains. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, pandemic shutdowns and a rapid constriction of demand for a wide swath of products and materials led to the tap being shut off. But, since the spring and summer of 2021, a more concerted rollout of vaccines has resulted in a surge in consumer demand, up 15-20% over the same period in 2020. This rapid increase has outpaced the ability of supply chains to bring capacity back into the market and led to shipping container shortages, port congestion, labor disruption, rising costs and widespread product shortages. With further interruptions being caused by COVID-19 outbreaks at critical points in the supply chain, including the Yantian and Ningbo ports, it’s been a time of unprecedented challenge for organizations.
Let’s face it, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) put the supply chain industry through the ringer. And, it’s still occurring. U.S. supply chains are upside down, plagued by disruptions, attacks and many unforeseen challenges. Yet, it’s the supply chains that continue to win by keeping food on the shelves and technology...
A driven graduate who speaks fluent English and fluent French is needed for the London Showroom of the French Division of American interiors company. For over 80 years, they have exclusively supplied the high-end interior design trade with bespoke carpet and rugs and are well-known internationally. This job combines sales...
Demand shock, labor shortages, port disruptions and capacity constraints have accelerated the adoption of supply chain visibility solutions throughout Europe. However, while many companies have adopted new digital practices, more than 60% of European companies admitted they’re slow to react to changing trends in logistics technologies, according to a report presented by FourKites and Reuters Events.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - An expansion at Subaru of Indiana Automotive could help the company with supply chain problems. The Lafayette Redevelopment Commission approved a 10-year real estate tax abatement for a warehouse facility. The 500,000 square foot facility will be located at the corner of Haggarty Lane and Manufacturers Drive. That's just northeast of the plant.
ROMEOVILLE, IL (November 16, 2021) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for consumer-packaged goods companies, announced today the opening of its eighth centralized warehouse in the greater Chicagoland area. The state-of-the-art facility, which will open in Q1 2022, represents the company’s third warehouse lease within the last 18 months. Estimated to receive 365,000 pallets and ship more than 39 million cases annually, the facility will also create 150-170 new warehouse jobs. With this expansion, RJW will operate 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space in the nation’s busiest distribution hub, further solidifying its ability to meet growing demand from CPG suppliers worldwide and perform at a high level.
Technology in the realm of food and food procurement has marked some of the watershed advancements in the history of the human race. From the advent of fire, which enabled cooking and led to a previously unseen caloric intake, to the production of agriculture, which provided the conditions to transition from hunter-gatherer tribes to permanent settlements, the progress of food has been the story of human change.
I am a trained data analyst with an in-depth knowledge of the logistics industry. I have not had the best higher education (for the most part, it was below average) I made a point of performing well in my degrees and finally landed a job at a Fortune 50 company.
“The supply chain crunch.” It’s making headlines everywhere you look. And, with the holiday season upon us, the issue is more apparent than ever. Businesses are facing this challenge regardless of industry, and since its pandemic-related onset in 2020, the issue has only continued to evolve. The world has witnessed an unprecedented boom in e-commerce, labor shortages, inflation, material scarcity and transportation issues. And, according to experts, a reprieve isn’t likely to arrive until 2023.
Here is some good news for food shippers who struggle with driver shortages and high trucking costs—North American freight rail service is becoming more attractive as new services and improved tracking technology are ready to serve up more options and better shipment predictability. For food shippers, the benefits of switching...
Sysco Corporation announced a climate goal to reduce emissions across its global operations and its entire value chain. “At Sysco, we recognize and take seriously our role as a global industry leader. We understand that taking action now on climate change is important to the future of our planet and have developed an actionable, achievable plan with a clear roadmap to meaningfully reduce emissions. Over time, we believe we will be able to do more and are motivated to further our work across the value chain to quicken the pace of innovation and provide a pathway for other companies to participate in climate action,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s SVP of corporate affairs and chief communications officer. “To ensure we hold our selves accountable, our CSR strategy is now an integral part of our new business strategy, our Recipe for Growth, which is designed to advance our pace of leadership, further differentiate Sysco, create a sustainable competitive advantage and make a positive impact on the world.”
22 November 2021 - Third-party logistics company FM Logistic has renewed and expanded its e-commerce logistics contract with the German DIY retailer Bauhaus. The new contract has led to doubling the size of the Lovosice fulfilment centre, in the Czech Republic, from 30,000 to 60,000 square metres. FM Logistic is...
U.S. consumers who utilize buy-online, pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) services grew exponentially in 2020. According to research from Business Insider, U.S. shoppers spent $72.46 billion on items purchased using BOPIS in 2020 — a 106.9% increase over 2019. The same report noted that seven retailers — Walmart, The Home Depot, Best Buy,...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B.
Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door.
“No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said.
Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in […]
If you've ever opened your electric bill only to be shocked by the amount owed, you've likely also wondered exactly what you can do to save money on utilities beyond turning off lights as you leave a...
Comments / 0