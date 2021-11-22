SANAA to Design Extension of Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

Text description provided by the architects. The process of Casa K started with the T house, designed in 2009 and built in 2011 on the shore of Laguna de Aculeo, a way of naming the projects arises, which comes from the alphabet, it is the alphabet of the poetic word and with this a series of houses that they are the abstract synthesis of a letter that becomes a work. It has to do with the creation of reality through language. Each "letter house" has a unique dialogue with the landscape, a territorial dialogue where the work is a unity between landscape and architecture. The letter K arises in complex terrain, steep and at the same time of great beauty, due to the abundant native vegetation of the Mediterranean climate. It is urban land, with a strong territorial presence, located in the last urbanized land of the Lomas de la Dehesa Condominium. It is adjacent to what will be the future Metropolitan Park of La Dehesa in Santiago Chile.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO