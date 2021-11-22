ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SANAA to Design Extension of Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANAA to Design Extension of Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow, Russia has announced the construction of the Hexagon pavilion by SANAA (Sejima and Nishizawa and Associates). The major architectural project will increase the museum’s physical footprint through the reconstruction of the Hexagon...

#Art Museum#Sanaa#Design Extension#Nishizawa And Associates#Hexagon#Soviet#Pritzker Laureates#Russian
