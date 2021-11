The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has targeted a popular retention program in the news industry, ruling ‘call to cancel’ subscriptions are illegal. Many companies, including a large portion of the news industry, make it easy for customers to sign up for subscriptions, but then require them to call in to cancel. According to NiemanLab, only 41% of US news organizations make it as easy for customers to cancel subscriptions as they do for customers to sign up. The practice is known as “click to subscribe, call to cancel.”

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO