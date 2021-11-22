Simon Cowell Supposedly Getting Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Silverman, Anonymous Insider Says

(JEFF SPICER/GETTY IMAGES)

Is Simon Cowell finally ready to marry his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman? One tabloid claims the former American Idol judge is going to pop the question any day now. Let’s check in on the TV personality.

This week, the National Enquirer reports Simon Cowell is gearing up to wed his longtime partner Lauren Silverman. After a horrific bike accident that resulted in a broken back, Cowell has a new lease on his life, and he doesn’t want Silverman to be the one that got away.

“It was a miracle he wasn’t permanently paralyzed,” an inside source reveals. “The ordeal has made him appreciate what he has!” So, now, Cowell is almost ready to pop the question. “It will happen in the spring or summer,” an insider dishes.

“She’s been his rock and he wants to repay her with the wedding of her dreams!” The outlet notes that shortly after news broke that Cowell will be replaced on his new musical game show Walk the Line, paparazzi spotted him biking with Silverman in London. Cowell is making it clear that Silverman and his son are his priority.

“She never pushed him, so this is Simon’s decision,” the tipster remarks. While it’s possible Silverman and Cowell may one day get engaged, the tabloid’s version of events doesn’t seem likely.

We doubt anyone close enough to Cowell to know about a proposal would immediately share that information with a tabloid. According to the report, even Silverman doesn’t know about Cowell’s plans, so how does the magazine? It just doesn’t make sense. Besides, Cowell’s accident happened over a year ago.

It looks like he’s made a full recovery, so if it really did change his perspective on marriage, why wait so long? The magazine’s vague story is unconvincing, to say the least.

While anything’s possible, Cowell and Silverman have seemed perfectly content for nine years, so we doubt they’re rushing to the altar any time soon. This isn’t the only famous couple that doesn’t feel the need to get married.

The National Enquirer is constantly pestering these other couples about tying the knot as well. Last year, the outlet published a nearly identical report claiming Cowell and Silverman were soon-to-be engaged.

Then the magazine alleged Oprah Winfrey demanded her longtime partner Stedman Graham to propose.

And the tabloid also reported Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn finally decided to tie the knot after 40 years together. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t actually know anything about these couples’ personal lives.