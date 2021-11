In the last seven months, three local startups have stepped on the "Shark Tank" stage with a pitch and a prayer. And all three have come out with a deal. The latest company to do so is Mooresville-based Sheets Laundry Club, a provider of eco-friendly, plastic-free laundry products that was founded in 2019 by Chris Videau and Chris Campbell. Videau and Campbell appeared on the Nov. 19 episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," where they secured a deal with KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO