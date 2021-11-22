FORECAST: Turning cooler for mid-week

FORECAST:

A cold front will clear the area by tonight with skies becoming mostly clear. Cooler and drier air will filter into the region behind the front overnight into Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight will fall to around 60. Expect plenty of sunshine for Tuesday. It will be breezy with northwest winds gusting to over 20 mph at times. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, so the day overall will be pleasant. It turns chilly Tuesday night, with lows by Wednesday morning in the lower 50s with some colder spots inland and north of the Caloosahatchee dropping into the upper 40s. Sunny skies will continue Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There should be no weather issues for travel on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Dry weather will continue through the end of the week with afternoon temperatures near 80 and overnight lows mainly in the upper 50s. Another cold front will arrive on Saturday, reinforcing the cooler and drier air through the latter part of the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected this week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .